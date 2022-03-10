The city of Marathon and state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), which oversees development in the Florida Keys, are at odds about building permit review, and the quarrel could result in city residents having to wait as long as 75 days for a construction permit for something as simple as building a fence.
DEO recently rescinded its 17-year, long-standing agreement with Marathon concerning permit review. The change means that Marathon permit applicants may have to wait up to 75 days as the DEO reviews the city’s development orders, according to City Manager George Garrett.
The city has received 200 building permit applications since Jan. 1 and the issuance of such permits could be significantly delayed, according to Garrett. The delays come as construction is booming in the Keys.
Monroe County is an Area of Critical State Concern, and DEO oversees all development in the chain of islands. On Feb. 25, the DEO notified city officials that it issued a notice of violation to the city regarding the city issuing four building permits to the residential development on 39th Street that Garrett referred to as the “Boatworks project.” The DEO then terminated its existing memorandum of understanding (MOU) on building permit review with the city, which defines which development orders the city must submit to the state. Development orders include Planning Department decisions and building permits, according to Garrett.
The MOU allowed the city to tentatively approve building permits. Technically, under Florida Statutes and the Administrative Code, all development orders must be submitted to the state unless otherwise specified in an MOU, according to Garrett.
More than a year ago, the Marathon City Council allowed the developers of the Boatworks Apartments to count seven live-aboard units when determining the total allowable number of units for a 14-unit portion of the project on the property. The DEO appealed the council’s decision, as the state and local governments generally don’t count units on the water in residential development projects when it comes to the number of total allowable units. While the appeal was pending, the city granted building permits for four of the units, Garrett said.
DEO contended the issuance of four of the units violated the appeals process and revoked the MOU it had with the city about the approval of building permits, Garrett said.
During the past week, the city and DEO have been working jointly on a new MOU, city officials stated in a press release on Wednesday. The Marathon City Council unanimously approved a draft the MOU to send to the state immediately, according to the press release.
“We are resolving the matter as quickly as we can,” Garrett stated in the press release. “In the meantime, the City is complying with the State directive and sending every Marathon development order for review in Tallahassee.”