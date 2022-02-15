The engineering firm contracted by the village of Islamorada to devise a master plan for The Fills, a manmade causeway and popular roadside gathering spot between Upper and Lower Matecumbe keys, presented its initial concepts during a public discussion workshop last week. They include public transportation, restrooms, pavilions and other amenities.
Some said the ideas were in keeping with nearby state parks, while others feared The Fills would become a roadside park with local taxpayers footing the bill.
CPH Corporation offered three interchangeable options for Lignumvitae Key, Indian Key and Tea Table Key fills with the goals of resolving haphazard and overcrowded parking, controlling public access, installing barriers while minimizing impacts to traffic, and conserving and protecting the natural environment.
CPH was awarded the $55,000 bid to draft the plan in October. The company has hosted a series of workshops using a “red dot/green dot” system that consisted of 450 public participants selecting which options they prefer. Surveys were also mailed to residents for additional feedback.
The Fills, which are located between Mile Marker 77.7 and Mile Marker 79.6, are approximately 7.38 acres of land that include the Indian Key boat ramp owned by the state of Florida and leased to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Division of Recreation and Parks and the Florida Department of Transportation.
During weekends and holidays, the area is loaded with mostly day-trippers who park on both sides of the Overseas Highway, litter the area and its mangroves, and create a general nuisance for travelers on U.S. 1.
Instead of asking the state to shut off access to the Fills to control the crowds, the village entered into a sublease agreement with FDOT for the purpose of directing and managing traffic for public safety purposes.
The village has temporarily added cones and caution tape to manage the traffic while providing public access more safely. The boat ramp has been closed for repairs for the last year.
“This process is a visioning process that is being established using grassroots comment and input to formulate a plan that the village can present to the state authorities, so we can move forward with improvement to the Fills,” said CPH Vice President of Land Planning Javier Omana.
“It is not a regional park. It is not a set of construction documents. It is a vision. From a procedural standpoint, we create a vision. It is approved by council. It goes to the state of Florida. It then comes back to us hopefully with a financial money mandate to move forward.
“No 1: We need to resolve the parking situation along the Fills. No. 2: Access management and barriers; we have a state highway bisecting the Fills and that has created a lot of traffic issues. Third, we need to continue with the preservation and conservation of the natural asset.”
Omana showed three different concepts with interchangeable trolley stops, limited parking areas, bathrooms at all three fills, shade pavilions, a kayak launch, barriers or a metal rail guard along U.S. 1 with ground cover and trees, trash cans and interpretive signage.
One idea includes a trolley located at the northern “trailhead” near Bud N’ Mary’s Marina that would pick up Fills visitors and their kayaks or paddle boards and make stops along Lignumvitae Key Fill, which is also being proposed as a no vehicular access zone, as well as Indian Key and Tea Table Key fills. The passive recreation area would be distanced from the highway in part by reintroducing mangroves to both sides of the highway.
“We don’t want orange cones all the way. There has to be something better than that,” resident Craig McBay said of the village’s current management effort. He suggested limiting activities at the Fills and collecting fees from visitors.
Bill Doxey, president of Florida Keys Scenic Corridor Alliance, generally supported CPH’s master plan.
“It’s a unique view and provides a gateway to three state parks. These parks are a major asset to our area. The area can also be supported by DOT,” he said in reference to nearby Indian Key Historic State Park, Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park and San Pedro Underwater Archaeological Preserve State Park.
Some residents, however, said that Islamorada shouldn’t be on the financial hook to provide what they say would be a roadside park.
“I don’t want any of this. I am of the opinion that less is more, and in this case, less traffic, less pedestrians, less kayaks, less boats, less trolleys, less everything. Leave it the way it is,” said resident Tiki Fiorentino. “Leave the boat ramp there for the local guides and families that live here with the least amount of parking as possible. ... Leave those barricades that are there, there. We haven’t had any fatal accidents since those barricades went up.”
Resident Sue Miller agreed.
“I am frankly horrified by what I just saw,” she said. “I think the majority of people want The Fills to be a causeway, not a park. This looks very much like a park with lots of expensive things that I don’t see why the people of Islamorada should be expected to create, maintain and clean up after visitors to a park. There are a lot more questions than answers in this presentation and I’m very much opposed to it. The pavilions, the restrooms and all that stuff do not belong in the Fills.”
Other residents said they fear the unknown costs.
CPH will present the master plan to the Village Council at the 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, council meeting. Public comment will be taken.