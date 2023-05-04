The Monroe County Planning Commission voted 3-2 recently to deny an applicant’s request for a land use amendment that would allow for the construction of up to 70,000 square feet in nonresidential space and almost 90 workforce housing units at the former CEMEX plant in Tavernier.
County planning staff had recommended denial.
Commissioner Rosemary Thomas made the motion to deny, which was seconded by Ron Demes. Joining them in opposing the proposed land use change was Chairman Joe Scarpelli.
The two dissenting commissioners at the Friday, April 28, meeting were George Neugent and David Ritz.
Scarpelli described the request as “too much of an ask” but agreed that current code limiting development to 10,000 square feet for the 20-acre property was too limiting.
Concerns were expressed by the public and planning staff, and by some commissioners, that there were no written guarantees that the tenant would be Publix, as the applicant has proposed, nor that state-issued building allocations for the workforce housing component were guaranteed.
Planning staff noted that the nonresidential definition allows for any number of uses, including an Amazon warehouse.
The board’s vote is treated as a recommendation by the Monroe County Commission, which could still vote to approve the request, though that would be an unusual move given both planning staff and board opposition.
Monroe County planning staff found that the applicant’s proposal to create the new commercial zoning district to allow a supermarket with adjacent affordable housing was inconsistent with community character and the Monroe County 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
The applicant and property owner, CEMEX/Singletary Concrete Products Inc., had proposed to build a 64,000-square-foot grocery and liquor store, along with 86 affordable housing units at the back end of the parcel at 92501 Overseas Highway.
“Staff anticipates the proposed amendment will result in an adverse community change to Tavernier,” a planning staff report states.
Concerns expressed by the public included the plan’s apparent inconsistency with the county-adopted Tavernier Livable CommuniKeys Plan, which is part of the comp plan and seeks to preserve Tavernier’s small-town atmosphere in part by preventing expansive commercial development.
Bart Smith with Smith Hawks is the agent for the property owner, developer and purchaser, the Toppino family of Key West.
Smith argued the project would help address the county’s affordable housing crisis by providing dwelling units for local employees, and that the nonresidential component would serve as the “economic engine” that makes the housing construction financially viable.
He emphasized that the overlay would cap nonresidential development at 70,000 square feet, while a property that size could legally contain multiple 10,000-square-foot developments totaling 152,000 square feet.
Speaking against the proposal during Friday’s meeting, local attorney Andy Tobin characterized the plan as “doing something bad to do something good,” and urged the commissioners to reject the proposal.
Islamorada resident Sue Miller said if affordable housing was the main goal of the applicant, as Smith claimed, then Phase 1 of the project should be the housing component, not the proposed large-scale retail use.
Smith said the applicant was willing to include in the land use amendment that workforce housing, not market-rate housing, was a requirement. However, no such allocations are committed to the project.
He told the planning board that Islamorada is willing to transfer to the project some of the 300 allocations it has been promised through recently adopted state legislation.
However, the Islamorada Village Council has never voted on such a proposal, nor does it have that many allocations in its current limited pool being used within the municipality’s jurisdiction, which is south of unincorporated Tavernier.
Other speakers questioned the amount of freshwater the development would consume and whether the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority could meet that needed capacity. FKAA recently reduced daily consumption Keys-wide following multiple water main ruptures due to concern that increased usage is stressing the 40-year-old pipeline, which FKAA plans to replace over the next decade, though funding for much of that remains unidentified and unsecured.