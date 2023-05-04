CEMEX

The CEMEX property in Tavernier has been targeted for the development of a supermarket and workforce housing.

 MONROE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Monroe County Planning Commission voted 3-2 recently to deny an applicant’s request for a land use amendment that would allow for the construction of up to 70,000 square feet in nonresidential space and almost 90 workforce housing units at the former CEMEX plant in Tavernier.

County planning staff had recommended denial.

dcampbell@keysnews.com