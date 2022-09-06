Village Planning Director Daniel Gulizio has expressed concern over the broad authority that comes with his position and suggested the Islamorada council take another look at the scope of that power.
“The fact that I can provide any administrative interpretation of the ordinance and then it becomes rule of law without any public hearing or without any discussion with the council should concern all of you,” he told the Islamorada Village Council during a special call meeting in mid-August.
“I can provide nonconformity determinations, including expansions of nonconforming uses and structures. Again, administratively, simply by writing them down, I can review and approve administrative adjustments to the chapter. I don’t know what that means, honestly, but I don’t think I ought to be able to have that authority on my own by writing memos.”
Other power at the planning director’s discretion includes writing and reviewing temporary use permits for special events without engagement from the public.
Instead, Gulizio signaled that he would prefer a development review committee consisting of himself, the building official, director of public works, fire chief and three local citizens.
“I like having control of my shop as much as the next guy, but the idea is that the public should be engaged in this process in a meaningful way and that they should be informed about the process,” Gulizio said.
Both residents and council members showed appreciation for Gulizio’s concern about transparency and public participation.
“I hope by the time 2023 gets here, we will have addressed a lot of the problems he enunciated here this afternoon,” said resident Van Cadenhead, a former member of Islamorada’s Local Planning Agency.
“Obviously, we’ve had people that were personally involved in making decisions for their own benefits and benefits of their friends and family in the course of the past 20 years. I believe that the fact that Dan looked over all of the regulations and rules, and enunciated every time that the entire program was at his discretion — I’ve always felt that was a dangerous thing and it’s proven to be a dangerous thing, in many instances — and the fact he wants to bring the public into the decision-making process (are good things).”
Following the meeting, councilmen David Webb and Mark Gregg shared their views regarding Gulizio’s comments.
“He independently reviewed his entire department, including himself, and that is a conclusion he arrived at,” Webb said. “This didn’t come from the council or our former village manager. This is something that Dan has actually spoken to me about individually, being uncomfortable with doing some of those things. There are a lot of people in the community that knew former planning directors had that kind of authority. It’s his evaluation and his thing, and I support that we review that and make some adjustments.”
Webb said adjustments that provide checks on that authority are warranted.
“It will make his job easier because it will be much easier to deal with people in the community that have requests for building permits (or whatever the case may be) to have guidelines that are equally applied to everyone. He would admit that he would feel more comfortable with more specific, rigid guidelines,” he said.
Moving forward, Webb feels that the council needs to work closely in concert with Village Manager Ted Yates for an appropriate response.
“I would like to make sure that Dan and Ted have sat down and gone over areas where they want to see some changes. What I would be looking for is an agreement between the village manager and the planning director about the course of action we want to follow,” Webb said.
Gregg agreed that the planning director has great authority because of how village code is written, with the only real check being an appeal from a development applicant to the Village Council.
“It even supersedes the authority of the village manager. When I was on the council about 20 years ago, the village manager could override the planning director if he felt there was an error, so I think we could have that provision put back into the code if we wanted to,” Gregg said.
He said that the function of the planning director and department is to review applications and provide detailed decisions on items that shouldn’t need to be reviewed by the council.
“I don’t think everything should be sent to the Village Council to make those kinds of decisions. The council is not a planning agency, it’s a body of elected officials, and there’s sometimes expertise required in making decisions that the council simply doesn’t have that a professional planner does (have),” he said.
Gregg suggested perhaps an intermediate step between the director’s decision and council review.
“I don’t think the planning director has too much authority, but we could have someone review the planner’s decision prior to the appeal of the council in some circumstances,” he said. “We have to find a balance there where we give the planning director enough authority to do his job and make important decisions and try to keep it out of the political realm. However, we’re a local government, and the elected officials are chosen by citizens, and they sometimes don’t like the fact that the planning director’s decisions can be final. The only option then is to have an appeal in front of the council, which is very expensive.”
But there’s also the option that the planning department and council can instead go to initial and secondary levels of review in a more informal administrative review process.
“I think something like that might work. If that doesn’t resolve the issue, they can take it to council,” he said.