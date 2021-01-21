Poinciana Gardens, the senior housing complex in Key West, can keep its doors open for at least the next year.
The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to approve a one-time temporary financing agreement with the Key West Housing Authority, which is managing the 106-unit, senior independent and assisted living facility. The county, along with the City of Key West, will each pay $400,000 to the housing authority, which will contribute its own $400,000 out of its reserve fund to meet the $1.25 million annual budget deficit Poinciana Gardens is suffering under.
The Key West City Commission was expected to approve a similar $400,000 resolution at its meeting Wednesday evening.
“The city commission committed to this some time ago. They made the commitment to keep [Poinciana Gardens] going,” said Key West Assistant City Manager Greg Veliz.
While both city and county commissioners had agreed last year to help pay Poinciana Gardens operating costs, Wednesday’s actions make the deal official. Not only will the senior living complex remain open for another year, it will give housing authority officials time to negotiate a hoped-for permanent agreement with the county to take over operations there.
“Key West Housing Authority will continue conversations with the county regarding the possibility of the county taking over the operations of the facility in the near future, as the county has the experience, knowledge, expertise, and personnel needed to operate Poinciana Gardens,” said Key West Assistant City Manager Patti McLaughlin.
Manuel Castillo, who retired at the beginning of January as housing authority executive director, had negotiated for months last year with county and city officials to convince them not to give up on the 2-year-old facility. Poinciana Gardens has been losing money since it opened its doors because collected rent revenue is not sufficient to cover expenses. Poinciana Gardens cost $21.5 million to build and has a $95,000 monthly mortgage payment.
Since it opened in June 2018, the facility has never had an occupancy rate higher than 48%. During the two years it has been open, the housing authority hired and fired two separate senior living management companies because they could not increase occupancy enough to pay expenses. In February 2020, the housing authority took over operations and management at the facility itself.
Castillo had proposed the county take over Poinciana Gardens and combine it with its existing senior housing facility, Bayshore Manor, an aging 16-unit senior living facility on Stock Island. Those talks were going well until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“In February 2019, after terminating the second management company, KWHA [the housing authority] took over the management and operations of Poinciana Gardens. At that time, KWHA was in talks with Monroe County Board of County Commission to assume the operation of Poinciana Gardens, but due to COVID-19 and the ensuing pandemic, those talks stalled. KWHA no longer has the financial wherewithal to continue subsidizing Poinciana Gardens,” said McLaughlin.
If the three-way funding deal had not been finalized, housing authority officials were considering closing the facility and selling the building to a private company.