While the survival of the Poinciana Gardens senior living facility in Key West is still unclear, the Key West Housing Authority, which manages the deficit-ridden property, is looking at alternatives to keep it open.
Housing Authority Public Information Officer Peter Batty Sr. appeared before Key West City Commissioners recently, updating them on backup efforts to keep the 106-unit independent and assisted living senior complex open if Monroe County officials decide not to take over management of the facility. The KWHA has had to spend $3 million of its reserve fund to subsidize operations there, and its board of directors has said it cannot afford to continue to do so. County commissioners are expected to make a decision at their July 19 meeting.
“If it is not accepted by the county in the July meeting, we are working on alternate plans. We will roll up our sleeves and do whatever is necessary to keep this project going,” Batty said.
One alternative to bring more revenue into the cash-strapped Poinciana Gardens would be to move all the first-floor senior residents to the second floor and open the first-floor apartments as affordable housing for adults age 55 and older. While high rents have been blamed in part for the fact Poinciana Gardens has never been more than half full — there are currently 50 residents — expanding the potential tenant base to include a different population, even at reduced monthly rental rates, could help stabilize finances.
“That could certainly staunch some of the hemorrhaging,” Batty said about the potential plan.
But he said the KWHA is placing its hopes in the hands of Monroe County Commissioners. The county already operates the 16-unit Bayshore Manor senior living complex. While all those units are full, rent revenue does not cover operating costs, forcing the county to subsidize the property by more than $1 million a year. Closing Bayshore and moving those residents to Poinciana Gardens has been discussed as a potential way to reduce county costs while helping fill the Key West facility.
Batty warned Key West commissioners that it is unlikely the county will agree to take over Poinciana Gardens by itself. He said he estimates it will take two to three years to stabilize the apartment complex and during that time, city officials will likely have to contribute to those costs.
“I firmly believe the county will not go on its own,” Batty said about any agreement to take over Poinciana Gardens. “I believe the county will reach out to the city in that time and ask for a contribution.”
The city agreed last year to give the KWHA what it hoped was a one-time $400,000 grant toward Poinciana Gardens. The county and the housing authority each also kicked in $400,000 to subsidize the $1.25 million annual budget annual deficit Poinciana Gardens is under.
Interim City Manager Patti McLauchlin said she has set aside another $400,000 in the current budget planning for Fiscal Year 2021-22 for Poinciana Gardens since it does not look like adding enough new residents will occur in time.
Batty said the KWHA has stopped accepting new residents due to the COVID pandemic and the fact the tenure of the facility is questionable.
“In the face of the fact we may have to close this facility, God forbid … we would hate to put new residents in there and then terminate [their residence] in 60 or 90 days,” Batty said.
“I think this is a very important project,” City Commissioner Billy Wardlow said about continuing to support Poinciana Gardens. “There is no telling when any of us sitting in this room or out in TV land may have to go there and live. I think we’ve got to keep pushing.”
Commissioner Sam Kaufman, after balking last month at continuing to subsidize Poinciana Gardens, indicated he may now be open to the idea.
“I think we all agree this is very important. It’s critical that folks have the option to stay local in their housing,” he said.