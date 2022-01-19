Village Manager Greg Oravec, who announced his resignation after only six months as Islamorada’s top administrator, says both professional and personal matters have “robbed the job of its joy.”
Oravec’s resignation comes about a month after facing harsh criticism at the podium from at least one resident for permitting the Beach Road Trip music event held annually on Windley Key and for not forewarning council and residents of the Thanksgiving weekend “disruption.”
The criticism went so far as to lay blame on Oravec for a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy being bitten during the event and “fabrication of false facts to support his opinions,” among a slew of other insults.
Oravec looked to then-Mayor Buddy Pinder for guidance after what the manager described as an “attack.”
“Is that normal to personally engage in an ad hominem attack on staff? There were things said that I don’t even think were factually accurate. That’s allowable here? To just attack someone and not allow rebuttal?” Oravec asked.
“I don’t know anything about it,” Pinder said. “If you feel you want some rebuttal, then go ahead.”
Pinder further said that the council should have known about the event.
In response to the backlash, Councilman David Webb, at the end of the Dec. 2 special meeting, asked staff to bring back a “civility pledge” for public commenters at the podium.
At the end of last week’s special call meeting, Oravec spoke briefly about his decision to leave.
“I don’t have much more to add to my letter of resignation unless I’m prodded and this strikes me as a ‘less is more’ situation. After 25 years of living a very public life I’m looking forward to reclaiming my anonymity. I do appreciate the opportunity to address this,” Oravec said after thanking the council, his colleagues and the residents of Islamorada.
He thanked the residents who supported him and welcomed he and his family to the area. He also expressed gratitude and love for his family.
He then summarized the village’s political landscape as a killjoy.
“All that remains is the oversized elephant in the room, why I’ve come to believe the Village Council would be better served by a different village manager. What I will offer is this: I believe time is the most valuable thing a person can spend and what most of us spend most of our discretionary time on is at work. Given the preciousness of this time, we should not just be satisfied with our work, and we should never really think of it as a ‘grind.’ We owe it to ourselves, those we love and those we serve, to actively enjoy it and, dare I say, love it.”
He continued, “As it turns out mayor, council and everyone else, I’ve lost my appetite for some of the political dynamics that go with this job. For me, they’ve become more than just isolated moments in time. They’ve robbed the job of its joy. Given that these dynamics are playing against a backdrop of a difficult move, which has my family split between two places, I have come to the regrettable but nonetheless, real conclusion that I cannot muster the deep reservoir of enthusiasm and passion necessary to properly serve you, this Village Council and meet its many challenges. Accordingly, I was compelled to tender my letter of resignation, and having done so, I can only hope that we part ways in relative grace so that we may be able to put our time to its best use and renew our respective pursuits of happiness with the hope and intention of actually finding it.”
The council next meets on Jan. 27, which may allow time for the dust to settle, according to Mayor Pete Bacheler.
“Nothing has been discussed since he said he was leaving the village,” he told the Free Press when asked about the replacement process.
“I don’t know which way we are going to go. There are guidelines that we have to follow, and to that end, some legal requirements that we need to meet in order to discuss our next move. I don’t want to complicate things, but I want to do things legally and discuss it openly, which makes things more difficult. I do want people to know what’s going on. I will do my best to figure this out.”
On July 1, after a national search led by a municipal recruiting firm hired by the village, Oravec became the village’s ninth manager since incorporating on Dec. 31, 1997. The village has also had three interim managers during that timeframe, resulting in an average term of two years in the post.
Oravec, in the short window of his employment, has prodded along the few outlying properties not connected to an advanced sewer water treatment system to meet the state mandate, furthered a management plan for the Fills area, promoted protecting the nesting sea turtles along Sea Oats Beach and spearheaded the Island Silver and Spice property acquisition for use as a parking hub and advanced at least two affordable housing projects, among other actions. His last day with the village will be March 31.
Oravec was earning $169,500 annually with a $2,000-a-month housing allowance and received a $13,500 relocation stipend.
He previously was mayor of Port St. Lucie, an east coast Florida city with a little more than 200,000 people. In 1999, he served as an assistant planner with the village of Islamorada shortly after its inception.