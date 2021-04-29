In a turnaround, members of the Key West Housing Authority have voted 4-0 this month to change the name of the J.Y. Porter Place Apartments after concerns were raised that the man the housing complex is named after was a leader in the 1921 local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.
Housing Authority board members voted to change the name to honor Lang B. Milian, the first Black man to serve on the housing authority board and who elected to the Key West City Commission in 1971. Now deceased, Milian was only the second Black man to serve on the Key West City Commission in the 20th Century at that time. He is also the father of current Housing Authority board member Annette Mobley.
The name change request has been submitted to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which finances Porter Place and other local housing authority housing facilities in Key West and Monroe County. If approved, not only will the name of Porter Place be changed, so will all the HUD documents referring to Key West Housing Authority housing facilities in the city, which are identified under a HUD blanket name of J.Y. Porter Place.
“The suggestion to change the name was brought forth by [Key West City Commissioner] Clayton Lopez, who has dedicated his life to the well-being of this community,” Housing Authority Vice Chairman Bob Dean stated in a written statement. “I thought that it served two purposes: the first being to honor a man who was a pillar of this community. Lang Milian was a good friend and in addition to being the first Black city commissioner in many years, he worked hard for his community. Secondly, it occurred to me it would serve to unite us rather than divide us.”
Porter Place, located at the corner of White and Eaton streets, was named 81 years ago after Dr. John Porter, Sr., credited with creating the first health department in Florida and who worked to eradicate yellow fever in Key West.
But a J.Y. Porter is also named in the 1921 charter of the Key West Chapter of the KKK as its Exalted Cyclops. The charter caused Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman to write a letter to the Housing Authority board earlier this year asking that the name be changed.
“You have an opportunity to make a statement by removing the vestiges of racism from a place dedicated for white residents only, J.Y. Porter Place, and rename the public facility with something more consistent with our One Human Family community values,” Kaufman wrote in a February letter to the Housing Authority board. “I strongly believe that our community, especially our young people, will not stand for this offensive symbol remaining on public land.”
Kaufman’s letter and subsequent appearance at a Housing Authority meeting that month did not go well. Two resolutions, one to deny the name change and one to support it, both failed for lack of a second. Kaufman was denied an extra minute to finish his public statement and Housing Authority Chairman Frank Toppino ultimately walked out of the meeting in anger.
Since then, Kaufman has renewed his effort to change the name of Porter Place with no results. But it was Commissioner Lopez, working as a private citizen and meeting with each Housing Authority board member separately, who softened the request.
Lopez only wanted the name changed and had no one else in mind, he said. However, as word spread about John Porter’s affiliation with the KKK, residents of Bahama Village in Lopez’s 6th District began putting Milian’s name forward.
Even though Porter is credited with creating the first health department, one that Lopez eventually spent his career working for, Lopez still supported taking Porter’s name off the housing complex at the end of White Street.
“If we’re going to tell the story, we have to tell the whole story. There is a dark side to J.Y. Porter,” Lopez said this week. “Do we want to bring that back up and cause divisiveness or do we want to go ahead to unite people?”
Lopez said he was present during the race riot that broke out at Key West High School in 1972. He said he remembers clearly the divide in Key West between white and Black residents at that time and “I certainly did not want to go back to that.” Kaufman called the name change vote “terrific.”
“It was all done behind the scenes. But the results are good,” he said, adding, “I think the Housing Authority could have approached this in a better way.”
Peter Batty, Sr., Housing Authority public information officer, said Lopez’ “heart-felt” letter helped change board members’ minds.
“It was a great resolution and it was a great honor for Lang Milian,” he said. “Lang Milian is kind of a local hero. He was well-known in the community; a notable family and all-around good guy.”