Two items on the consent agenda for the Feb. 8 Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority meeting that would have given lifetime post-service health benefits to members of the board of directors who had served at least eight years and some staff, as well as their spouses, were deleted from the agenda prior to being voted on.
The items being on the consent agenda were enough for former Key West Chamber of Commerce CEO Virginia Panico to take notice and tell the board her opinion.
Board member Nick Mulick asked that in the future, the board receive a summary of items that would change health benefits before they reach the consent agenda.
“It’s a little surprising to see this on the agenda,” he said. “And I understand it’s a legal issue, but in the future, if you wouldn’t mind, sort of a ‘we’re thinking about doing this, or considering that and this is the reason we’re doing it’ I would appreciate it.”
Board member Cara Higgins agreed with that request.
Panico said she’d been receiving phone calls in the days leading up to the meeting expressing concern about the item.
“I appreciate, Nick, what you were saying about getting a heads-up. I also would encourage that you have an actuary report done on this so you can see what the long-term effect would be to the cost to the ratepayers,” she said.
Panico pointed out that some other governmental bodies in the Keys had rolled back insurance benefits as far back as the 1990s, and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District cut back on lifetime health benefits in the 2000s.
“This kind of came out of the blue, to do this again. And I’m here on behalf of myself and several of the phone calls I had, as I already stated, that this was quite shocking to a lot of people,” she said. “The only other thing is that, I know there’s employment contracts, I know there’s agreements and a deal is a deal, you’ve got to live up to them, but I hope they’re not included in future negotiations with contracts and all that. To have employees and spouses included in this is a bit much.”
Board chairman Robert Dean pointed out to Panico that the items had been pulled prior to any discussion on them. She acknowledged that, but said she wanted to see that lifetime health benefits were not included in future negotiations.
Dean told The Key West Citizen last week that he did not support the two proposals and that they would be pulled from the agenda. According to a backup memo attached to one item, some employees hired prior to 2004 have post-retirement health insurance coverage.
The FKAA is the Florida Keys’ largest water utility, and board members are appointed by the governor. Keys Energy Services, which provides power to customers south of the Seven-Mile Bridge, has not had a company health insurance plan in place since 1999.
The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District does not offer its board members health insurance, but does allow them to participate in the 457b retirement plan.
The Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, which provides power to customers north of the Seven-Mile Bridge, does not offer any sort of benefits to board members.