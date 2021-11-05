In a moving presentation to the Key West City Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 3, Phyllis Jackson and Darrell Waldon of Grieving Families of Youth Violence detailed how they endured their individual hardships of death and tragedy directly related to youth violence.
Jackson talked about how Commissioner Lopez helped them with their effort to put the word out about youth violence and how they are there to support others who have gone through what they did.
“We’ve dedicated 12 plaques at Nelson English Park,” Jackson told commissioners and the Mayor Teri Johnston. “I don’t know if you’ve been out there, but these plaques are beautifully laid, they are reminders of the children from Key West. They were born and raised here, and their families continue to live their lives here. These are placed as a token, to tell them that your particular loved one is not forgotten.
Prior to a resolution officially denouncing youth violence passed unanimously by the city, Key West resident Jim Gilleran spoke about the impact of youth violence in the city. “It does affect our community on multiple levels,” Gilleran said. “To say that we have a problem in Key West, I think every community has a problem, but like if you don’t bring it to light, and you don’t discuss it, you can’t deal with it. I stand here today and know we can do more as a community, by discussing this, by taking action. We’re like any other community, we need to be more proactive.”
The Key West City Commission meeting also saw the passage of other resolutions, including directing City Manager Patti McLachlin to develop a plan to be implemented on or before Jan. 1, to require verification of pump-out services for vessel owners who are using the Key West Bight dinghy dock.
Local resident Ryan Stone, representing the Florida Keys Boaters Association, said the organization was trying to change the image of people who live on boats or have long-term storage vessels, as well as recreational boaters.
“We don’t appreciate people dumping their sewage in the water — none of us do. It has come to our attention through another matter that there seem to be several boats anchored right here in Key West that are not using our pump-out services. It’s a free program. We like the idea of this carrot-and-stick approach. If you don’t adhere to this program, you can’t utilize our service,” said Stone.
Currently, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is undertaking a rule-making process to implement new state regulations requiring boaters in the anchorage surrounding Key West to move their vessels a minimum of every 90 days. In addition, the state has directed the FWC to perform a study to assess the needs and recommendations for live-aboard and stored vessels in the anchorage areas surrounding Key West.
The language of the resolution that was passed on Wednesday states the plan developed by city staff would require verification of pump-out services for each vessel owner using the Key West Bight dinghy dock to support the existing raft of federal, state and county regulations prohibiting unlawful discharges within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
A related resolution that was also discussed and approved urged the FWC to fund and expedite an anchorage study of the waters nearshore of Key West. The issue stems from the ever-growing issue of derelict vessels that are used in the majority of cases as housing but are not seaworthy.
City Attorney Shawn Smith detailed in his report the ongoing work of the City Charter and District Boundary Review Committee, and commissioners discussed concerns raised by residents in certain areas, as well as getting public input by the next city commission meeting.
Smith also discussed the ongoing discussions with cruise ship officials and other stakeholders, saying meetings would possibly continue next week. He stopped short of naming a new attorney for possible litigation, only saying that they were from a Fort Lauderdale firm and that at the moment there appeared to be no conflicts of interest related to them to being able to represent the city.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin reported that, by all indications, this year’s Fantasy Fest was a success, and that most businesses were pleased with the attendance.
Also discussed at length was a $4 million grant application for the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter (KOTS) for stabilization efforts. Assistant City Manager Todd Stoughton told commission members that electrical problems at the site were being addressed by Keys Energy in an ongoing effort. The Hawks Missile Site reuse plan was also discussed, with the city manager stating they are finding out right now from federal authorities what they can and can’t do with the site. A presentation is scheduled for Dec. 22.
Also in the City Manager’s report, McLauchlin previewed other special events coming up in the city, such as New Year’s Eve events for which her office is already receiving inquiries.
The next Key West City Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.