eoc update

 Photo by Richard Tamborrino

After years of planning, Monroe County government broke ground on a new $31.9 million Emergency Operations Center at the west end of the Marathon International Airport in October 2022. All indications from Shannon Weiner, Director of Monroe County Emergency Management, are that the project is on target for completion in spring 2024 and remains within budget.

“There haven’t been any surprises so far,” said Weiner. “I receive bi-weekly updates from the (Ajax Building) construction manager, who’s been fantastic in his communication.”

