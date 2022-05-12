Several state prosecutors have left the Monroe County State Attorney’s office recently or are leaving later this week, and the office has brought in prosecutors from Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution on the mainland to cover some misdemeanor and felony cases.
Chief Assistant State Attorney Val Winter retired in April and has been replaced by former Miami Judge Joe Mansfield. More recently, prosecutor Nick Travato left the office this month, and his wife and fellow prosecutor Christine Poist’s last day is Friday. Prosecutor Samantha Grizzle’s last day is also Friday.
Grizzle plans to take a job with local defense attorney Manny Garcia, and Travato and Poist plan to work at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said.
Poist is considering running for state attorney herself because people have asked her to run, she said. Poist recently switched her party affiliation from Democratic to Republican, she said. Ward too switched parties from Democratic to Republican after he was defeated by challenger Catherine Vogel in the Democratic primary in 2012. He switched to the Republican party and defeated Vogel in 2016.
Also, the office recently lost two prosecutors in the Upper Keys because of the housing crisis in the Florida Keys, Ward said. Last year, Keys veteran prosecutor Gail Connolly left the office and is now working in Clearwater, Florida.
Currently, the state attorney’s Marathon office is down two prosecutors, Ward said. Marathon prosecutor Kelly Dugan left the State Attorney’s Office in April to take a higher-paying job with the Monroe County government.
Prosecutors from the Office of Statewide Prosecution were in the Keys last week and this week, handling both felony and misdemeanor cases, Ward said. The plan is for prosecutors to be brought to the Keys for possibly the next several weeks, Ward said.
Ward called bringing in prosecutors from the mainland unsustainable
The office has begun to have “some discussions” about reducing the charges in some misdemeanor cases, Ward said Wednesday.
In March, Ward told The Key West Citizen that he may soon consider not prosecuting some misdemeanor crimes because he doesn’t have enough prosecutors to handle the cases. At that time, Ward was considering not prosecuting offenses such as trespassing, petty theft and marijuana possession, he said.
“I’m considering this out of sheer necessity,” Ward said. “I need to prosecute violent crimes.”
In March, Ward was among a group of South Florida prosecutors who held a news conference in Miami to show support for upping the starting salary for prosecutors and public defenders in order to maintain staff levels to keep up with the number of criminal cases.
State attorneys and public defenders from Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties held the event in an attempt to increase those salaries by about $10,000 a year to help deal with the Florida Keys’ and the state’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.
The news conference was held March 2 in an effort to bring the issue to the attention of state legislators, who are currently in session and working on the state’s annual operating budget, which includes law enforcement.
A $10,000-a-year raise would help Ward increase the starting yearly salary of his prosecutors from $60,000 to $70,000. Ward currently has six vacant prosecutor positions, but that number of vacancies had recently reached as high as nine, he said. He contended his office is feeling the affordable housing crisis the most in South Florida, as his jurisdiction has the fewest number of houses, condos and apartments, and he already has a small staff of about 15 prosecutors.
The Florida Keys is in an affordable housing crisis, as more second homeowners are buying up homes throughout the chain of islands and many property owners are choosing to rent their homes to tourists by the day, week and month.
The Keys are also facing the grim reality of reaching build-out, and the state not sending any additional Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) or Building Permit Pass Allocation System (BPAS) units, which are required to turn vacant lots into residences.