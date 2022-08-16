The federal government is seeking public comment on its preferred Lake Okeechobee water management plan that promises more water for the Everglades and Florida Bay.
Comments on the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) draft environmental impact statement are due Monday, Sept. 12. The new plan is expected to be implemented in 2023.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District has proposed a new regulation schedule for water releases within an updated water control plan for Lake Okeechobee and the Everglades Agricultural Area.
“Since the initial scoping phase in January of 2019, the LOSOM team has made an unprecedented effort to fully inform and engage our partners and the public in the development of a new regulation schedule for Lake Okeechobee, within an updated water control plan,” said Col. James Booth, Jacksonville District commander. “Everyone’s continued, ongoing engagement with this process has been critically important to our ability to identify an operational strategy that balances our congressionally authorized project purposes.”
The draft EIS evaluates an array of alternative regulation schedules and describes and compares their potential environmental effects. The Corps’ Preferred Alternative would reduce harmful Lake Okeechobee discharges into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries by 37% annually and send three times more water south to the Everglades and Florida Bay — goals supported by environmentalists, fishermen and residents along the estuaries, among others.
Agricultural interests, however, have called for more water to be stored in the lake for their use. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill approved earlier this year by the Florida Legislature that would have required water managers to prioritize agricultural uses over Everglades restoration.
“LOSOM represents a much-needed seismic shift in Lake Okeechobee water policy,” Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg said. “The status quo of prioritizing the water desires of a single industry over the actual needs of Florida’s public, environment and economy is about to become history. ...
“Lake Okeechobee’s water schedule will be modernized to yield increased economic and environmental benefits throughout South Florida. In addition to the substantial reduction in harmful discharges to the east and west coasts, considerably more freshwater will be sent south to America’s Everglades and Florida Bay, especially in the dry season.”