Friday was the final day for candidates to qualify for elected office, and numerous officials who ran unopposed were declared winners.
Those local officials are Monroe County Mayor David Rice, Monroe County Commission members Jim Scholl and Michelle Coldiron, Monroe County School Board Chair John Dick, Mosquito Control District board members Phil Goodman and Tom McDonald, Upper Keys Judge Sharon Hamilton, Key West City Commissioner members Sam Kaufman and Mary Lou Hoover and Keys Energy Services Utility Board members Mona Clark, Steven Wells and Robert Barrios. They are now elected to their respective offices.
Four candidates entered the race for the Key West City Commission Dist. IV seat this week, after incumbent Greg Davila announced Monday he will not seek re-election. Those candidates are Ryan Barwick, Lissette Cuervo Carey, Kim Highsmith and Steven Nekhaila.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston will face a familiar opponent in former City Commissioner Margaret Romero. The two last squared off in 2018, when Johnston beat Romero.
Attorney Albert Kelley faces fellow attorney Jason Smith for the Key West-based county judge position currently held by Judge Peary Fowler, who will retire after the current term.
Recently appointed Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein will face fellow Republican Jose Peixoto in the August primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raschein last fall following the death of County Commissioner Mike Forster.
Two school district races will go to an election. District 1 Monroe County School Board candidates Gabrielle Brown and Darren Horan, both of Key West, will face each other, while District 5 incumbent School Board member Sue Woltanski faces challenger Alexandria Suarez.
In Marathon, six candidates are vying for three open positions on the City Council. The top two vote-getters will serve for four years, while the third top vote-getter will serve a three-year term. The city’s qualifying period is Aug. 2-9.
The primary election will be held Aug. 23 and the general election will be held Nov. 8. The non-partisan races, such as the Monroe County School Board, Key West City Commission and the Utility Board, will be decided in the primary and, if needed, a run-off election for those seats would be held Nov. 8.
In addition, the Monroe County Commission plans to place a referendum question requesting to extend the one-cent sales tax. The Monroe County Commission has yet to decide how long to request to extend the sales tax. The last renewal was for 15 years.
On Friday, Hometown! hosted a “Meet the Candidates” event at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, which was live-streamed. Hometown’s 2022 Election Guide is available at http://www.hometownkeywest.com.