The state Department of Business and Professional Regulation has cleared Key West Chief Building Inspector Raj Ramsingh of any wrongdoing stemming from a complaint filed by another city building inspector earlier this year.
The complaint was filed by building inspector Brandon Celli regarding another inspector, Ed Keane. Celli alleged that Keane “had all his submitted applications denied for lack of demonstrable experience.”
“When I became concerned that he (Keane) was possibly past his 120 days and was still performing inspections (possibly all invalid), I was told by (chief building official), Raj Ramsingh, that it was being handled and that I needn’t be concerned,” Celli said. “I informed him (Ramsingh) that I was still uncomfortable with this situation and that as soon as any public proof was available (such as in the form of the meeting minutes) that I was going to seek confirmation through the DBPR because I wasn’t granted the communication that I requested as to how all of this was still legitimate at this time. I understand that it is my professional obligation to do so.”
At the time, Ramsingh said Keane was allowed to perform inspections temporarily under his license while awaiting DBPR approval.
Ramsingh said Keane’s previous application was denied due to a “lack of information.”
“They received that information. By the time they got it, we missed the deadline, but they said just resubmit another application,” Ramsingh said at the time. “We resubmitted another application, and it restarted the clock.”
DBPR records show Keane received another provisional building inspector license on May 17.
In a letter dated Nov. 2, the DBPR informed Ramsingh that the case was closed, stating that “the information contained in the complaint does not support a violation.”
At the time, Ramsingh called Celli a “disgruntled employee” and said his complaint was “hanging his hat on the first denial [of the application], which is not his business.”
Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin agreed.
“It’s an employee situation. DBPR will tell us if we’re not doing something right. I welcome them to look into the situation. We’ll get to the bottom of it.”
During the investigation, several former and exiting employees expressed concerns about Ramsingh and what they called “a steady trend toward ‘no-questions’ permitting in the building department in pursuit of a complaint-free expedited permitting process.” They also leveled accusations that Ramsingh owned a private building inspection business within his jurisdiction as a city employee.
The DBPR’s findings failed to support any of the claims.
“The complaint against Raj Ramsingh was fully investigated, and Raj was fully exonerated by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation,” said McLauchlin. “As a condition of employment by the City of Key West, Mr. Ramsingh had to disband his former inspection company prior to joining the city staff. His former company was dissolved.”
McLauchlin said she had complete confidence in Ramsingh, and that the city is fortunate to have a professional with his education and experience on the City of Key West staff.
“City inspectors are appropriately licensed or in the process of finishing qualifications for a certified inspectors license,” said McLauchlin. “All are allowed to work under provisional licenses during the period they are completing their training, which can take up to two years.”
Under DBPR guidelines, individuals must complete 120 hours of state-approved training, pass a state exam, and submit an application to the state to obtain a certified inspector’s license. During that time, they may conduct inspections under a provisional license.
The employee who filed the complaint and those expressing concerns about Ramsingh voluntarily resigned from their positions with the city.