Former Florida Keys State House Rep. Holly Raschein has applied to fill the Upper Keys Monroe County Commission seat of Mike Forster, who died last week after battling COVID-19.
Raschein filed the application with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office of Appointments on Monday, Raschein said. Raschein and Forster are both Upper Keys Republicans and had been friends for years.
“I wish Mike Forster was still alive; COVID had taken him too soon, as it has taken far too many,” she wrote in her application to the governor. “He was doing an outstanding job, and I will never take his place. However, I would like to believe that out of this tragedy I can continue his legacy by leveraging my two decades of service to the Florida Keys. I know our people, our issues, our past and our potential. If given this opportunity, I will work tirelessly to make Mike proud.”
If selected, Raschein would serve until the 2022 election. Forster’s term does not end until 2024, but because he was less than 28 months into the term when he died, the seat is now up for election in 2022.
Forster was elected in November 2020, after serving several terms on the Islamorada Village Council.
Raschein started off as the legislative aide to Democrat Keys State House Rep. Ron Saunders. After Saunders reached his term limit, Raschein was successfully voted into the position and served until she reached her term limit in 2020.
Raschein’s experience as a state legislator would be extremely beneficial to Monroe County government, as she has an understanding of state government and relationships with influential state elected officials and lobbyists and high-ranking Republican lawmakers.
Raschein was instrumental in the passage of one of the Florida Keys’ largest annual appropriations, the Florida Keys Stewardship Act. The act brings in as much as $20 million a year for environmental and water quality protection projects.
District 5 County Commission jurisdiction runs from Tavernier north through Ocean Reef.