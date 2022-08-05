Holly Raschein and Jose Peixoto, both Republicans, have filed for the Monroe County Commissioner District 5 seat, with the winner of the Aug. 23 primary claiming the seat since no Democratic candidate filed for office. All voters are eligible to cast a vote in the primary regardless of political affiliation.

The seat was formerly held by Mike Forster, who died last September from COVID-19 complications. Raschein, a former state House representative, was appointed to the seat by Gov. Ron DeSantis following Forster’s death. The winner of the August primary will serve out the remainder of Forster’s four-year term, which ends in 2024.

Raschein

Raschein
Peixoto

Peixoto

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com