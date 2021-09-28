Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed former Florida Keys state Rep. Holly Merrill Raschein to the Monroe County Commission seat of the late Mike Forster, who died recently after battling COVID-19.
Raschein, R-Key Largo, is government relations director for AshBritt and a market advisor for First State Bank of the Florida Keys. Previously, she served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives and was a project coordinator for Baptist Health of South Florida.
She is a member of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors, Mariners Hospital Foundation Board, Leadership Monroe County Board, Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition Board and is a past member of the Florida Defense Support Task Force and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University and master’s of public administration from Florida International University.
DeSantis announced the appointment on Friday.
“This is a bittersweet announcement for me. A brilliant public servant was taken from us far too early, and no one will ever fully fill the shoes of Mike Forster,” said Raschein. “But the people of Monroe County deserve Mike’s legacy to be continued, and I am deeply humbled and grateful that Governor DeSantis is entrusting that task to me.
“I have spent almost my entire adult life serving the Florida Keys. Our people gave me that privilege for eight years in the Legislature, and I will use their gift to continue our common fight for a better environment and a more resilient community.”
Other Upper Keys residents said they applied for the position, including Tony Allen, chairman of the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District, and Rhonda Rebman Lopez, an Ocean Reef Club resident who recently ran unsuccessfully for the local state House position.
Raschein’s appointment lasts until November 2022, when the District 5 commission seat will be contested at the polls.