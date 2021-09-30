Former state House Rep. Holly Raschein, who was sworn in Tuesday, Sept. 28, to the Monroe County Commission seat held by the late Mike Forster, said Wednesday she plans to run for the seat in the 2022 election.
Because of the amount of time left in Forster’s term, Raschein will serve until a special election can be held in 2022 as part of the regular election cycle next year, which features an August primary and November general election.
Raschein said she hopes to serve the remaining two years of the term until November 2024.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced late last week Raschein had been selected among three candidates for Forster’s District 5 seat on the Board of County Commissioners.
Forster died Sept. 6 following a battle against COVID-19.
“No one will ever fill the shoes of Mike Forster, but I am deeply humbled and grateful for the opportunity to try,” Raschein said. “I have spent my entire adult life serving the Florida Keys, and I will work tirelessly to continue our common fight for a better environment and an even more resilient community.”
Raschein has begun working and will be ceremonially sworn in at the Oct. 20 Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting at Marathon Government Center.
Raschein is the Government Relations Director for AshBritt and a Market Advisor for First State Bank of the Florida Keys. She is a member of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors, Mariners Hospital Foundation Board, Leadership Monroe County Board, and the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition Board.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University and a Master of Public Administration from Florida International University.
A Republican, Raschein served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2020, representing the 120th District in Monroe County and southern Miami-Dade County.