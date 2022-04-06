In addition to two Democrats who will vie for the District 120 state representative seat, Rhonda Rebman-Lopez, a Ocean Reef Club Republican, will challenge incumbent Jim Mooney once again, after losing the primary but just a handful of votes to Mooney in 2020.
Big Pine Key house painter Robert Allen is also challenging Mooney as a Republican. Rebman-Lopez made the announcement in an email blast April 1, saying “we need engaged and active leadership, especially in District 120. The current state representative has not shown the enthusiasm and attention to detail that we the constituents need.”
Rebman-Lopez lost in the primary to Mooney by a little more than 100 votes in 2020, in a race that featured a bizarre set of mailers sent out that made unsubstantiated claims linking Mooney to Fidel and Raul Castro and referred to him as a “RINO,” an acronym popular in some conservative media meaning “Republican In Name Only.” Rebman-Lopez denied involvement in the mailer campaign.
Rebman-Lopez told The Key West Citizen on Monday that she “wants to run a positive campaign” and added “we had a lot of dark money that got involved in our last race.”
“I pledge to run a clean, honest campaign. We need to focus on the issues,” she said.
Rebman-Lopez said there were a few areas where she felt the district’s current representation had failed.
“Bottom line, we can do better. I follow closely both sections of the Legislature and I feel like, in terms of bringing money back to the district, that the current representation dropped the ball,” she said.
Rebman-Lopez pointed to the fact that the Florida Keys Area Health Education Center, a non-profit that provides free medical and dental care to area children, may have to cut its services due to being left out of the state budget, despite asking for $650,000.
Asked what she sees as the biggest issues facing the Florida Keys, Rebman-Lopez listed affordable housing, transportation, insurance rates and home rule.
“I think our current representation failed us on home rule,” she said.
Asked what she thought of the state Legislature’s preemption of a referendum passed in 2020 in Key West that put limits on the size of cruise ships docking in the city, Rebman-Lopez said she was “alarmed” by it, as well as a number of other preemptions.
She said the state Legislature was once again raiding funds set aside for affordable housing “for no reason” and that Monroe County was” getting killed on insurance.”
“I think we need more of a voice because the Florida Keys are paying many times more than anywhere in the state on premiums,” she said.
Rebman-Lopez believes special interest groups and lobbyists are causing problems with addressing the affordable housing problem in the Keys.
Rebman-Lopez worked as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines for 22 years, she and her husband now operate a family-owned electric business. She has served in various capacities on the Monroe County Republican Executive Committee and the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Miami-Dade County, according to her news release.
In March, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston announced her endorsement of Adam Gentle, one of the Democrats challenging Mooney.
“Adam Gentle is the leader we need fighting for us in Tallahassee,” Johnston said in a news release. “As an anti-corruption attorney, he is ready to take on Tallahassee’s special interests and put our community first.”
Gentle is originally from Michigan and studied at Columbia University in New York City and has a law degree from George Washington University. He now lives on Big Coppitt Key with his husband.
The other Democrat challenging Mooney is Daniel Horton-Diaz, who previously served as a legislative aid to state Sen. Annette Taddeo.