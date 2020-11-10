A recount in the District 3 Monroe County Commission race did not change the outcome of that election.
Republican challenger Eddie Martinez picked up one vote defeating incumbent Democratic Commissioner Heather Carruthers, 23,188 votes to 23,046, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections.
Carruthers sent an email to her supporters on Monday, stating “we came up short in my bid for re-election.”
However, there is still an outstanding issue in that race.
Carruthers filed a complaint with State Attorney Dennis Ward alleging that Martinez did not live in the district on Election Day, Ward said.
Such a violation would make Martinez unqualified to hold the office, as the governing law states the person “must reside in the district for which they are qualifying at the time of election.”
Casting a ballot using an address a person no longer resides at is a felony under state voter fraud laws.
Martinez had been claiming his office on Truman Avenue as his residence.
Ward’s office has only begun to look into the allegation, but he may have to recuse his office from the investigation because he was friends with Martinez when Martinez lived in the Upper Keys, and Martinez stayed with Ward for a while after Hurricane Irma in 2017, Ward said.
Ward’s office has reached out to state elections officials and has been going through case law and attorney general opinions, he said.
Ward conceded that such an investigation could take a while and it might be quicker if Carruthers filed a lawsuit in civil court under State Statute 102.168, which allows for the contesting of elections, Ward said.
Neither Ward nor Monroe County Supervisor of Election Joyce Griffin knew on Monday that if the allegation was proved to be true who would be awarded the seat. All open seats are generally filed by the governor, said Griffin, who has never faced such an issue.