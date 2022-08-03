Republican voters will see a rematch in this year’s primary election in the state House of Representatives Dist. 120 race with incumbent Jim Mooney again facing challenger Rhonda Rebman-Lopez.

The two faced each other in the 2020 Republican primary for the 120 seat, with Mooney besting Lopez by about 100 votes. Their last race could be described as a brutal nasty street fight with no short supply of nasty mailers and texts. This year’s battle has been far more tame, so far.

JIM MOONEY.JPG

Mooney
RHONDA REBMAN LOPEZ.JPG

Rebman Lopez