2022.11.10 house rep races gentle

Florida House of Representatives candidate Adam Gentle, right, speaks with U.S. One Radio’s Ron Saunders and Joe Moore. At center is Todd German. Gentle, a democrat, lost to Upper Keys incumbent Republican Jim Mooney.

 TED LUND/Keys Citizen

Republican state House Rep. Jim Mooney and federal House Rep. Carlos Gimenez easily won a second term in the November 2022 general election on Tuesday night.

Mooney, R-Islamorada, bested Democratic challenger and first-time candidate Adam Gentle in the District 120 race. Gimenez, R-South Miami-Dade County, defeated Democratic challenger Robert Asencio in the Florida’s 26th Congressional District race.

