Restaurants throughout the Southernmost City are beginning to comply with food service impact fees.
Public records obtained by the Keys Citizen last week showed 65 different eateries violating the city’s per-seat requirements either for never having applied or hosting more seats than they were allowed after initial reviews by the planning, licensing and fire departments.
“After code officers Leo Slecton and Sophie Doctoche did a thorough study on food service establishment seats, it was concluded that 65 establishments were over in the number of authorized seats,” said Amanda Brady, Key West’s chief licensing official. “Notice of Code Violations were sent on Jan. 31, and since then, we have been able to collect $91,527 in impact fees owed to the city.”
That leaves the balance owed to the city by non-compliant establishments at $510,148.20. The $592.20 fee per allowable seat covers sewer waste and traffic impact. Code officers inspect the restaurants quarterly.
As of Monday, a majority of the restaurants in question had made progress on coming into compliance.
“As of today, out of the 65 businesses in violation, 21 establishments have come into compliance by removing the seats, 13 establishments have paid the required impact fees, and 24 establishments are in the process of working with the Planning Department for approval,” Brady said.
Those choosing to remove seats include Latitudes Beach Cafe on Sunset Key, Hard Rock Cafe, Blackfin Bistro and 18 other businesses.
Establishments opting to pay the required impact fees include Willie T’s, DJ’s Clam Shack, Duetto and ten others.
The businesses working through the permitting and planning application process include Frita’s Cuban Burger Cafe, Sloppy Joe’s Bar, Goldman’s Deli and 21 others.
“The remaining balance would benefit the city’s budget and our taxpayers,” said Mayor Teri Johnston. “This is not something new. It has been going on since 2019.”
Johnston said she realizes businesses took a significant hit during COVID-19 but that most also saw a tremendous resurgence following the waning pandemic with record tourism numbers and revenue in Key West and the Florida Keys.
She said she believed that code enforcement has been doing an excellent job identifying restaurants that were out of compliance.
“Code and licensing have been very aggressive in identifying those with illegal seats,” said Johnston. “Now we must be equally aggressive in following up to recoup the impact fees for the city and our taxpayers.”
The seven restaurants remaining out of compliance have been issued a Notice of Code Hearing.
They include Mellow Ventures, Kennedy Cafe, Milagro Restaurant and Bar, Pho King Awesome Noodle Bar, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Bo’s Fish Wagon and Mo’s Restaurant.
The next code compliance hearing is scheduled for April 27 at City Hall, 1300 White St, beginning at 1:30 p.m.