Nearly three years after the conceptual plans, composited from public input, were approved for development of Monroe County’s Rowell’s Waterfront Park, Phase 1 is underway.
The conceptual plan that was recommended for approval by the county’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in mid-2019 detailed three restrooms, four pavilions, two adjoining fenced dog areas, a shaded playground, a splash pad, a zero-entry swim basin, a walking path and fitness zone, open green space and an entry kiosk to collect fees from non-county residents.
The former Key Largo marina was purchased by the county in December 2013 for $5 million and opened to the public in June 2016 as mostly green space. The property’s development had been planned to be done in stages beginning with the public restrooms and parking.
The 8-acre park was used by the county as a processing site for vegetative debris and damaged household appliances about a year after Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys in September 2017.
Construction crews have been on site in recent weeks.
“This $1,445,000 million, nine-month construction contract includes the upper/eastern six-headed bathroom, which will be closer to U.S. 1, a small parking lot, a multi-use path along the north side of the property from U.S. 1 down toward the water, reconfiguring the park entrance so that it aligns with the median opening on U.S. 1, and the addition of a deceleration lane into the park on U.S. 1 southbound for safer ingress/egress into the park,” said county Director of Parks and Beaches John Allen.
Vehicle entrance to the park has been closed since last month for Phase 1 construction, which is expected to be completed this week in time for Key Largo School’s 50th Anniversary Carnival presented by the KLS Parent Teacher Association.
The bathroom design and parking were funded in part by a $125,000 Florida Department of Transportation highway beautification grant.
Phase 2 will include landscaping, an additional bathroom and a “potentially donated shade structure.”
Other local parks are targeted for upgrades as well.
Key Largo Community Park will install a rubberized surface and new playground to replace the current playground, according to Allen. No timeline has been defined. Meanwhile, the pickleball courts installation along St. Croix Place have been delayed but are still forthcoming.
Work on Wilkinson’s Point and the beach jetty at Harry Harris will likely begin this week, according to Allen.
During the repair work on Wilkinson’s Point, the beach, lagoon and parking areas will remain open but when construction moves to the beach jetty, the beach, lagoon and some parking areas will be closed. The boat ramp will remain open throughout the project.
The waterfront tract of land at Bay Harbor Drive remains open but with limited hours and parking Tuesday through Thursday. Park staff will provide an update to the Monroe County Commission at its March 16 meeting.