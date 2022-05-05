There will be a rematch in this year’s Key West mayoral race, as former City Commissioner and mayoral candidate Margaret Romero filed to run Wednesday against incumbent Mayor Teri Johnston.
The two will square off in the Aug. 23 election. The City of Key West considers its general election the August primary and holds a run-off election if necessary on the first Tuesday in November. So far, only Romero and Johnston have filed with the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections office to run for mayor. The two still have to qualify for the ballot by garnering signatures from voters or paying a fee. Qualifying ends in June.
Romero called her decision to run “the right thing to do at this time.”
“I have stayed very much involved in the community and am still in communication with city staff and with city residents. After much consideration, I have decided to do it. .... I want average people like me who really care to get involved.”
Johnston and Romero, who have both served as city commissioners, last faced each other in the 2018 election, with Johnston capturing roughly 67% of the vote compared to Romero’s 33%.
Romero was born and raised in Key West and obtained a degree in mathematics, taught math and was then employed by IBM almost 30 years, retiring as an executive consultant specializing in strategy and organizational change management. She returned home and became a community activist, working on issues like affordable housing.
Romero ran several times unsuccessfully against former Mayor Craig Cates. In 2018, she ran and won the District 5 seat.
Johnston is in her second term as mayor. Johnston served as city commissioner of Key West for eight years before running for mayor in 2018. Johnston cited affordable workforce housing and mitigating against sea level rise as the top two priorities for her next term, if elected to office.
“We have to stay laser-focused on retaining and creating it (workforce housing), and transporting in our workers who chose to live up the Keys,” Johnston said. “When it comes to sea level rise, we are the canary in the mineshaft. We have to stay focused on making our buildings resilient to it and raising our roads.”