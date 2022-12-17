The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council wrapped up an intense two-day meeting about overhauling its management plan and had lively debate on proposals to prohibit catch-and-release trolling and bait fishing in the Sanctuary Preservation Areas, ban fish feeding by dive operators and placing more emphasis on deploying artificial reefs.

The purpose of the two-day meeting was for the Sanctuary Advisory Council to document and provide recommendations to Sanctuary staff and the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries for a final rule for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which has been dubbed the Restoration Blueprint. This is the first overhaul of regulations since the Sanctuary was implemented in 1990.

