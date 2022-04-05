The advocacy group Safer Cleaner Ships outlined its argument as to why the Key West city commission should not pass a new development agreement with the Pier B group at its Tuesday April 5 meeting, but some other city constituents are supportive of passing the resolution.
Safer Cleaner Ships (SCS), which pushed for a 2020 referendum that put regulations on cruise ships in Key West that was passed and then overruled by the state government, claimed the city may have more legal leverage in the situation than it is using, the group said in a statement last week.
The new development agreement will allow larger cruise ships than have ever been brought into the city to dock at Pier B, and will “waive the city’s right to a trial by jury,” the group stated.
Attorneys for the city have told the commission previously that in amending a new development agreement, both Pier B and the city would have to agree to any changes. The two sides have been negotiating for the last few weeks. Meanwhile, the city commission passed a resolution bringing the city-controlled pier into compliance with the 2020 referendum, and large cruise ships have continued to arrive at Pier B, some met with protests.
“We’ve been told we need this new agreement because the original agreement ‘could not be amended unless both parties agreed.’ We’ve been told the original agreement for Pier B is ‘inviolate and firm.’ We’ve been told the original agreement is so strong that Pier B would win a $100 million lawsuit if the city tried to place any limits at all on its cruise port operation,” the SCS statement reads. “But if Pier B’s current agreement is so good for them, why do they want a brand-new agreement?”
SCS claims that the original agreement is “deeply flawed” and that “Pier B’s modern cruise port has never been authorized by the city” and because of that the city is entitled to terminate the agreement.
“Pier B is desperate for a new agreement which will cure its legal defects and protect its cruise port for eternity,” the SCS statement said.
SCS claims that the historic piece of property referred to as “Pier B” is separate from its modern iteration and use of it was not authorized in the city’s original development agreement with Pier B, signed in 1994.
“This agreement’s ‘exhibit A’ includes a precise legal description of ‘Historic Pier B,” the parcel of real property upon which the city authorized the operation of the cruise port,” the SCS statement reads. “Five years later, in 1999, a new cruise port facility was built on adjacent lands not owned by Pier B Development Corporation and not authorized by the city’s agreement. This is ‘Modern Pier B.’”
Due to this alleged conflict within the agreements, Safer Cleaner Ships said the city should withdraw the draft agreement.
Pier B responded to that allegation Sunday, issuing a statement to the city commission that said the assertion that the cruise port was not authorized by the city was a “gross misrepresentation of the facts.”
Pier B claims that public records show that the city authorized an expansion of the pier in 1999, granted a building permit for it and issued a certificate of occupancy.
Others have said they do not support passing the new development agreement with Pier B, while some have urged the city to pass it. Christopher Ellis, owner of Key Lime Bike Tours, wrote to the Key West Citizen and said he was “all for it” referring to the new agreement.
“At this meeting I’m sure many people will bring up ‘the will of the people,’ when in fact the people voted on referendums that turned out to be unconstitutional, illegal and unenforceable,” Ellis said.
Key West ships agent John Wells submitted a public comment to the commission saying he endorsed approval of the agreement. James Speake, of Eaton Street, wrote a comment asking the city to “not give way to Pier B’s request for larger and more frequent cruise ships with no out clause ever.”
The resolution is likely to draw further public comment at Tuesday’s meeting.
The city commission will also hear a second reading of an ordinance that will ban cruise ships from discharging pollutants in city waters and create programs for water quality testing and coral restoration.
Other agenda items include a first reading of an ordinance that will amend the city’s historic preservation code to increase the household income for applicants seeking substitution of alternative building materials for historic structures. The commission will also vote on a resolution to award a $527,000 bid to Tappino and Sons for “Flagler Pedestrian Improvements.”
The meeting can be accessed virtually via Zoom by telephoning 646-558-8656, Meeting ID: 851 9995 2643, Passcode: 711765 or online at: https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/85199952643 Passcode: 711795.