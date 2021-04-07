A bill that would have allowed Monroe County voters to decide whether they want to raise sales tax by a penny for sea level rise mitigation projects never took hold this legislative session and has died in the state House of Representatives.
The bill would have allowed local voters to decide on increasing sales tax and could allowed the local government to bond $300 million for sea level rise projects, which will cost billions of dollars in Monroe County. If passed by the voters, the sales tax increase would have given the county greater control over funding and not forced county staff and lobbyist to continually ask the federal and state government for funding for sea level rise mitigation projects.
The Monroe County Commission made the request that state legislators allow local residents to vote on a sales tax increase after being lobbied by Stillwright Point and other Key Largo residents who are already battling sea level rise and nuisance flooding on a regular basis.
The county has been struggling to find funding for sea level rise projects and recently proposed creating neighborhood property tax districts, where the communities themselves could pay for the projects.
However, Key Largo residents asked the county commission to make the property tax Keys-wide or look for other sources of revenue to pay for the project because of the financial burden it placed on residents in those individual neighborhoods. This motivated the county commission to propose the sales tax increase.
But the bill was doomed shortly after the five Republican Monroe County Commissioners agreed to ask the state Legislature to pass it. Several members of the executive committee of the Monroe County Republican party were vocally opposed the bill and Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez declined to sponsor the bill, despite the all- Republican county commission requesting it.
“I am adamantly opposed to any and all tax increases – particularly at a time when the State of Florida has a nearly $3 billion revenue shortfall,” Rodriguez said. “Placing an undue and unnecessary tax burden on our residents is fiscally irresponsible. Reinforcing, upgrading, and building new infrastructure to combat the effects of sea-level rise is of paramount importance, but these infrastructure investments should be paid for with existing financing mechanisms and/or funding sources — not tax increases.”
Existing funding mechanisms include the $14.5 million dedicated to Monroe County under the American Rescue Plan, hazard mitigation grants and Emergency Watershed Protection programs, Rodriguez said.
“In addition to the hundreds of millions of dollars dedicated to environmental protection and infrastructure improvements, the Legislature is continuing to take a proactive approach to combat the impacts of seasonal flooding and sea level rise,” she said.
One bill, HB 7019 creates the new Resilient Florida Grant Program, which would issue grants to municipalities to cover the cost of preparing for flooding and sea level rise, Rodriguez said. However, that bill would take money away form existing projects such as affordable housing.
A second bill, HB 1429, authorizes all tourist development tax that otherwise would exclusively fund tourist-related matters to be repurposed to finance flood mitigation projects or improvements, she said.
Monroe County Republican Executive Committee member Casey Schue questioned the costs of some of the county’s proposed projects, arguing they could be done cheaper. He also said the county should look at other finding sources, such as going after bed tax, which goes to fund Monroe County Tourist Development Council projects such as capital projects for tourist-dependent infrastructure and advertising.
Spending bed tax is limited to tourist-dependent projects because of how the aws were crafted by state legislators.
The House version of the bill has died and there is not much hope for the Senate version after Rodriguez declined to sponsor it. It was eventually sponsored by Democrat Annette Taddeo, who represents southern Miami-Dade County.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron seemed disappointed the bill failed to get traction both locally and in Tallahassee, but remained optimistic the county will be able to find other sources to pay for seal level rise mitigation projects, which are extremely expensive.
“The commission felt comfortable passing the request, as 67% of sales tax comes from tourists,” Coldiron said. “We thought it was one of many good ideas.”
Stillwright Point resident Andy Sikora called the bill the “best solution,” because the tax would be spread a large number of people, including tourists and residents.
Sikora is facing a $5,000-a-year increase in property tax if the county creates a special property tax district in is neighborhood and can’t find enough for sea level rise projects in his neighborhood, which has been estimated to cost $21 million.
Sikora argued that sea level rise and flooding may not currently be a problem in all neighborhoods, but could be in the future. The county estimated the cost to raise all roads to mitigate sea level rise at about $1.8 billion.