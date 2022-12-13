The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will hold two days of meetings starting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to put its finishing touches on a proposed overhaul of it management plan, policies and regulations called the Restoration Blueprint.
The objective of the meeting is for the Sanctuary Advisory Council to document and provide recommendations to Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman for consideration when making decisions for NOAA’s final rule for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. This is the first overhaul of regulations since the Sanctuary was implemented in 1990.
The council will go through the proposed changes, starting on Tuesday, with a discussion on boundary proposals including expanding the boundaries to include the deep water coral reef Pulley Ridge, which is west of the Dry Tortugas. The council will next dive into proposed Sanctuary-wide regulations, including the handling of vessel discharge, temporary regulations for emergency and adaptive management, fish feeding and derelict vessels.
The council will move on Tuesday afternoon with a discussion on proposed conservation areas, coral nursery restoration areas and habitat restoration areas. The conservation area proposals include expanding existing zones to protect the coral reef at Tennessee Reef and Western Sambo Ecological Reserve and expanding existing zones to protect a fish spawning site in the Tortugas Reserve South.
The council will close Tuesday with a discussion on proposed changes to Sanctuary Preservation Areas, including new zones to protect patch reef habitat at Turtle Rocks and Turtle Shoals reefs off Key Largo, expanding existing protected zones to protect coral reefs at Carysfort and Alligator reefs off the Upper Keys and expanding the existing protected zones at Key Largo Dry Rocks and Grecian Rocks reefs.
The meeting will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday with council discussion of expanding Sanctuary Preservation Areas at Sombrero Key, eliminating existing protected zones at French Reef and Rock Key off Key Largo and a new proposed no-anchor regulation in all Sanctuary Preservation Areas.
The council will next delve into proposals to eliminate catch and release trolling at Conch, Sombrero, Alligator and Sand Key reefs and eliminate baitfish permits in all Sanctuary Preservation Areas.
The council will discuss a proposal for backcountry Wildlife Management Areas, which are designed to protect nesting birds. Sanctuary Advisory Council members Jerry Lorenz and Capt. Will Benson have proposed a plan that they vetted with both fishermen and research scientists that allows fishermen access, but also protects wild birds.
Sanctuary managers had proposed a 350-foot no-access area, but Lorenz’s and Benson’s proposal would have a 250-foot no-motor zone, which would allow trolling motors and push poles, and a smaller 50-foot no-entry zone.
Lorenz is the state research director for Audubon Florida and studied birds in Florida Bay and the Everglades for more than 25 years. He called their proposal “very thoughtful” and a “good collaboration.”
“We really tried to work with the guides on their needs while balancing the need for protection,” Lorenz said.
Benson also wants the Sanctuary to implement more adaptive management into the Restoration Blueprint. This would allow Sanctuary managers to more quickly implement new regulations and address issues in times of ecological crisis. Benson cited the more than 10 years the Sanctuary has been working on updating the management plan as an example of why more adaptive management is needed.
The council will close Wednesday with a list of several other considerations and issues, including a greater commitment by Sanctuary managers to deploying more artificial reefs in Sanctuary waters. Benson and fellow councilmen Andy Newman and Capt. Joe Weatherby have called for more consideration to place artificial reefs in the Sanctuary, given the current state of the coral reef.
On Thursday, Fangman and members of her staff will have a meeting with representatives of the larger National Marine Sanctuary program to review the public and Sanctuary Advisory Council’s recommendations and comments, Fangman said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Environment Protection and the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils have until February to submit their comments on the Restoration Blueprint.