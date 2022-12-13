The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will hold two days of meetings starting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to put its finishing touches on a proposed overhaul of it management plan, policies and regulations called the Restoration Blueprint.

FKNMS

The Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet, both in person and virtually, all day starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The meeting will be held at the Marathon City Council Chambers. The meeting will also be live-streamed at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7550634844698010893.

