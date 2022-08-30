FWC moves ahead on seasonal closure at Dry Rocks

Divers explore the superstructure of the Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg artificial reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Key West.

As Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting to receive public comment on proposed management plan changes, some Sanctuary Advisory Council members have begun to ask for a greater commitment to deploying more artificial reefs off the Florida Keys.

The Tuesday, Aug. 30, meeting will be virtual and start at 6 p.m. People wanting to participate in the meeting can find information on registration at https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/blueprint/. The virtual public workshop will be followed by three in-person meetings in the Upper, Middle and Lower Keys in September to take more public comment.

