As Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting to receive public comment on proposed management plan changes, some Sanctuary Advisory Council members have begun to ask for a greater commitment to deploying more artificial reefs off the Florida Keys.
The Tuesday, Aug. 30, meeting will be virtual and start at 6 p.m. People wanting to participate in the meeting can find information on registration at https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/blueprint/. The virtual public workshop will be followed by three in-person meetings in the Upper, Middle and Lower Keys in September to take more public comment.
Last month, the Sanctuary released a draft of a new management plan and rules and regulations changes, which includes expanded Sanctuary boundaries, new and expanded Sanctuary Preservation Areas, tighter regulations for derelict vessels and prohibition of fish feeding for dive and snorkel trip operators.
At the Sanctuary Advisory Council when the draft was released, advisory councilmen Andy Newman and Capt. Joe Weatherby called for more consideration to place artificial reefs in the Sanctuary, given the state of the coral reef.
“There is not enough commitment to artificial reefs,” Newman said.
Newman praised coral restoration projects currently being done in the Sanctuary and the Sanctuary’s Mission Iconic Reefs, which was set up to plan and fund reef restoration at seven sites in the Sanctuary, but more commitment and consideration needs to be put toward artificial reefs, said Newman, who called sport fishing an important part of the Keys economy.
“I echo what Andy has to say,” Weatherby said at the meeting. “I believe it has a place in this management plan. ... Bring it to the front of the line.”
Weatherby touted the success of the U.S.N.S. Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg, which was scuttled off Key West in 2009, and the U.S.S. Spiegel Grove, deployed off Key Largo in 2002. Weatherby called the wrecks a “measurable part of the economy.”
“We need them and we need them now,” Weatherby told the Keys Citizen recently.
Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman agreed there is a place for artificial reefs in the Sanctuary, but the priority has to be rebuilding the natural coral reefs, she said.
“It’s regenerative,” Fangman said of the natural coral reefs. “It perpetuates itself, and artificial reefs don’t.”
The draft is the first major overhaul of the Sanctuary’s rules and regulations since it was implemented in 1990. The release comes at a crucial time, as the Sanctuary is battling Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which has wiped out large concentrations of coral, and the reef by some estimates could be as much 90% dead. At the same time, millions of people visit and dive, fish and snorkel in Sanctuary waters.
Sanctuary Research Coordinator Andy Bruckner recently told the Sanctuary Advisory Council the Keys reef is at a “tipping point,” and it could be “the first major U.S. ecosystem to collapse in this century.”
The draft includes new regulations that would allow the Sanctuary to close off areas more quickly and easily if there are disease outbreaks or threats that need to be addressed.
Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the boundaries by about nearly 1,000 square miles, from roughly 3,800 square miles to roughly 4,800 square miles. The new boundaries include expanding the Sanctuary waters in the Atlantic Ocean to the current “area to be avoided” that is already closed to large shipping vessels.
The Sanctuary has proposed a new closed area in the Tortugas South. The new boundaries also bring in the Pulley Ridge deep-water coral reef several hundred miles west of Key West to the Sanctuary and make it a no-anchor zone to protect fragile deepwater corals. Pulley Ridge is already designated an Area of Particular Concern by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, FKNMS policy analyst Beth Dieveney told the Sanctuary Advisory Council when the draft was released.
The draft also includes a proposed rule that would prohibit cruise ships from discharging deck and wash water within Sanctuary boundaries.
Fish feeding from dive and snorkel boats would also be prohibited, because of concerns about human safety and changing the behavior of marine life. Fish feeding would still be allowed from land, which would include Keys marinas that have tarpon feeding stations.
The abandoning of deserted grounded vessels would also be prohibited and would prohibit vessels endangered of becoming derelict, according to the draft.
Two new Sanctuary Preservation Areas are being proposed: a 2.3-square-mile preservation area at Turtle Rocks off the Upper Keys and 1.4-square-mile Turtle Shoal off the Middle Keys. The areas do allow public access, Bruckner said.
Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the Sanctuary Preservation Area at Carysfort Light Reef from 2.3 miles to 3.7 miles and at Alligator Reef from.3 square miles to.5 square miles, Bruckner said. Sanctuary managers are also proposing to open some areas to greater access, allowing more activities, such as French Reef off Key Largo and Rock Key off Key West, Bruckner said.