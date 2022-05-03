Former Key West City Manager Jim Scholl, left, is sworn in Monday as the Monroe County Commissioner for District 3 by County Clerk Kevin Madok in front of the county building. Scholl was selected by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace Eddie Martinez, who resigned from the post in February.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed former Key West City Manager Jim Scholl to the Monroe County Commission.
“It feels good,” Scholl said after Friday’s late announcement from the governor’s office. “It took a little while, but that is OK as the governor has been busy. I look forward to working with the other commissioners and county staff and moving forward with supporting the business of the county.”
Scholl, who is now the District 3 commissioner representing Key West, plans to continue to make creating and maintaining workforce housing a priority for the county and also wants to work on climate change and sea level adaption issues and projects, he said. Scholl called a recent proposal to swap the county-owned Higgs Beach in Key West for the city-owned Hawk Missile site a “reasonable idea,” but wanted more information on the county taking over a diesel plant building and using it as a senior center before supporting the proposal, he said.
Scholl, of Key West, served as the city manager for the City of Key West from 2007 to 2012 and 2014 to 2019. Prior to that, he served as captain in the U.S. Navy and was the base commander for Naval Air Station Key West. He also was the senior government director of the Naval Air Station Key West Tactical Aircrew Combat Training System range office.
He is currently a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club of Key West, Key West Military Affairs Committee, and serves as the president of the Board of Directors for the Sigsbee Charter School. Scholl received his bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University (Ohio) and his master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from Navy War College.
Scholl assumes the Key West-based commission position made vacant earlier this year when Commissioner Eddie Martinez resigned after being arrested on spousal abuse charges in Miami. In November, Scholl will run for the remaining two years on Martinez seat.
In the 2022 election, four of the five county commission seats will be up for election. By statute, Districts 2 and 4 are normally up for election in gubernatorial election years. The winners of those races will serve until November 2026.
In addition to District 3, District 5 will also be up for a special election following the death of Commissioner Mike Forster in early September. DeSantis selected former state Rep. Holly Raschein to serve as the interim District 5 commissioner. The District 3 and District 5 special election winners will serve until November 2024.