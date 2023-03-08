The Monroe County School Board discussed state testing at its recent meeting and set the 2024-25 school calendar, among other items.
Based on the recommendation of an appointed committee that met Jan. 9 and approved by the school board, the 2024 start date is Aug. 14 and the end date is May 30, 2025. The 2023-24 dates previously had been set as beginning Aug. 10 and ending May 24. The school year must be at least 180 days.
Melissa Alsobrooks, the district’s director of accountability and assessment, shared information about the state’s standardized English language and math testing called FAST (Florida Assessment of Student Thinking), which replaced previous standardized testing. She said the district is seeing learning gains across grade levels in both subjects.
Grades 3 through 10 will participate in FAST testing. Older students test three times per year in both English and math, while younger grades’ testing is completed in one session. Results data is available to schools within days of student testing, and for parents several days later, Alsobrooks said.
When board Vice Chair Dr. Sue Woltanski questioned the evaluation of the tests’ validity compared to previous state tests, Alsobrooks said that would be done this summer.
Board Chair Andy Griffiths said the data seemed to show Keys students do better in math versus English, generally. Alsobrooks agreed that improvement in math scores are occurring faster than in English. She added the writing test has been eliminated and thus less of students’ time should be spent on standardized testing.
Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said the district plans to emphasize to eighth- and 10th-graders how important these tests are and how they can affect the student’s ability to graduate.
A brief discussion about student use of social media and cyberbullying led to the sharing of a resource for parents: http://www.yberbullying.org. The district seeks to ensure student safety, and Axford mentioned safety tips enable parents to be aware of the “dark pathways” their children may be following.
The board also approved a contract for approximately $1,722,000 with Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services Inc. for property and casualty insurance brokerage services. Ensuring the district’s $486 million of assets cost about 17.8% more than the previous year.
The school board also voted to be exempt from the requirements of the “Ms. Willie Ann Glenn Act” for the summer food service program. The summer food program in Monroe County will not operate for 35 days.
During the Great Educational Student Moments portion of the agenda, Coral Shores High School STEM Fair winners were recognized. The team of Dean Farrell, Drew Kumar and Ian Anderson shared research on “Florida Coral Reef in Peril,” and the individual CSHS STEM Fair winner was Mia Milchman, who researched how mangroves are affected by sunscreen in their surroundings, which she confirmed was harmful.
Plantation Key School wrestler Gavin Mathis was also recognized for his national standing in the sport.