The Monroe County School Board discussed state testing at its recent meeting and set the 2024-25 school calendar, among other items.

Based on the recommendation of an appointed committee that met Jan. 9 and approved by the school board, the 2024 start date is Aug. 14 and the end date is May 30, 2025. The 2023-24 dates previously had been set as beginning Aug. 10 and ending May 24. The school year must be at least 180 days.

