The CEO of Ajax Building Corporation attended the Tuesday, April 25, Monroe County School Board meeting and workshop in Key West patiently fielding questions about the Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium/Rex Weech field renovation project before heading to Clearwater, Florida, a seven-hour and 40-minute drive.
Ajax owner Bill Byrne provided the community context on many of the structural concerns, and the school board unanimously decided to move forward with the agreement without delay. Byrne said crews will mobilize in Key West on May 17 with the interim time being devoted to refining contracts and obtaining construction materials. He admitted space constraints at the site.
“Having the contractor and community in the same room was priceless,” said School Board Chair Andy Griffiths about the meeting. Local sports coaches, taxpayers and parents all took turns asking questions and giving input to the board.
“Ultimately, we want a high quality, entirely turfed field,” said Vice Chair Sue Woltanski. “As I understand it, that has to be done after the stadium construction because construction equipment will need to be staged on the football field. If we want to save the baseball season, we will need to do the project in phases.”
A possibility of delaying the entire project to May 2024 was proffered, but nobody wanted that, said Griffiths.
“We are so excited to begin construction on the stadium,” said Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford after the meeting. “So many students are in cramped quarters for games and practices now at the Key West High School Back Yard. This will be a welcome relief to move forward. We had a great discussion Tuesday and I appreciate everyone’s participation.”
The board approved the guaranteed maximum price, subject to many variances, of $19,356,007.
The four-hour public meeting at the administration building in Key West was a combination workshop — which is less formal and does not require speakers to state their names — and the formal business meeting.
The design-build contract dates to June 2021 and Tuesday’s decision establishes the substantial completion date as January 2024. The possibility of a change order with additional costs of moving structures to the southern third-base sideline area was rejected in favor of staying with the original first baseline location. The change order also would have delayed use of the fields until February or after.
Griffiths said some of the previous meeting’s attendees who gave public input were not present Tuesday, and thus the emotional or nostalgic attachment to historic structures was not prevalent at the workshop. For example, the idea that the Conch Cafe concession was “rat-infested” surfaced at the meeting, which was not shared previously, he said.
The new concession will have a permanent structure and be larger than the current 200-square-foot building.
One community member said the allotted press box size allows three people in the press box but if it could gain an additional 100 square feet, four people could be accommodated. The press box will be pre-fabricated and assembled onsite, and adding square footage was deemed possible.
The name Earl R. Adams is slated to be attached to the press box, an idea brought forward by local media representatives. According to an obituary, Adams, a newspaperman and fishing buddy of author Ernest Hemingway, died in September 1993 in Key West at 90. During his career, Adams worked at The Key West Morning Journal, The Key West Citizen and The Miami Herald.
Woltanski said it was a good idea to have Tuesday’s conversation with community.
On the board for five years, Woltanski recalled originally discussing the stadium bleachers because they provided unsafe seating and the community couldn’t invite people in to watch games. “We hired Ajax two years ago,” she said. “The original design that gave everyone what they wanted came back at $32 million. It was going to delay a season. Thirty-two million (dollars) was a huge pill to swallow. I have trepidation of $20 million for this [plan. But, it’s] a solution. … We have a team ready to go; we need to keep listening [to the public.] I don’t want this to be a boondoggle. It makes me nervous … because it’s a very big project.”
Head Start and the Key West High School band’s London field trip over New Year’s 2024 also were discussed and approved.
Marla Russell explained the Head Start grant application, which is in the last year of a five-year cycle. Head Start is a federally-funded program that promotes school readiness. Russell shared mid-year data, which showed “great student growth. We’re going to raise the bar on ourselves from 70% proficiency to 75% [for the coming year],” she said. Head Start focuses on literacy, classroom organization such as behavior management, and donations.
Rob Taylor, literacy coordinator, then spoke about the 2023-24 kindergarten through 12th grade evidence-based reading plan to support literacy and close learning gaps among students. The role of a literacy coach is to spend time with data and work with classroom teachers in grades that need it most. The school board approved the plan.