The CEO of Ajax Building Corporation attended the Tuesday, April 25, Monroe County School Board meeting and workshop in Key West patiently fielding questions about the Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium/Rex Weech field renovation project before heading to Clearwater, Florida, a seven-hour and 40-minute drive.

Ajax owner Bill Byrne provided the community context on many of the structural concerns, and the school board unanimously decided to move forward with the agreement without delay. Byrne said crews will mobilize in Key West on May 17 with the interim time being devoted to refining contracts and obtaining construction materials. He admitted space constraints at the site.

