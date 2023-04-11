The Monroe County School Board is expected to receive an update on one of its most important sports capital projects when its meet today Tuesday, April 11, in Key West.
The board will be updated on the Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium and field project in Key West at its board meeting at 5 p.m. today in Key West.
After the consent agenda, which lists requested approvals for field trips, and then citizen input, the district’s Executive Director of Operations and Planning Patrick Lefere is to present a slide presentation on the stadium renovation with the goal of the school board approving the guaranteed maximum price for the project at its next meeting on April 25. Access to the ball field and timing of the project’s various components have been discussed.
“There were changes in the project that were necessary for me to be satisfied,” School Board Member Mindy Conn said. “I am happy we have made it so the weight room, batting cage and pitching mound areas will remain open even when the field will need to be closed. ”
Other items to be addressed at today’s meeting include awarding Pedro Falcon a contract for Big Pine Academy disability access compliance; approving a classroom furniture purchase for Marathon High School and approving an increase in payment to the College of the Florida Keys for its $75,000 dual enrollment fee. Through that program, eligible students can earn college credits while still in high school.
Great Educational Moments for Students, a recognition of excellence in Monroe County schools, also will be shared.