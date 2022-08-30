The Monroe County School Board is expected to vote on increasing the tax for non-homesteaded property owners by roughly 18% in the Florida Keys, as the district has increased salaries for teachers and is facing significant increases in fuel and electricity costs.

The board meets Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 p.m. at Coral Shores High School in Tavernier. Information on the meeting can be found online at https://monroe-k12.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

tohara@keysnews.com