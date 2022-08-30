The Monroe County School Board is expected to vote on increasing the tax for non-homesteaded property owners by roughly 18% in the Florida Keys, as the district has increased salaries for teachers and is facing significant increases in fuel and electricity costs.
The board will vote on a property tax rate that would cost the average property owner without a homestead property tax exemption about $296 per $100,000 of assessed property value, according to the school district staff proposal. The rate is 18.3% above the rollback rate, which is the rate needed to generate the same amount of revenue as the current year.
The school board is facing a roughly $1 million increase in annual fuel costs and another $1 million in electric and utility costs, said Beverly Anders, executive director of finance and performance, who called the increases “significant.”
“Have you seen your electric bills these days? Can you imagine what we are spending right now,” Monroe County School Board Chair John Dick said of the recent utility increase by Keys Energy Services, which powers homes and businesses from Seven-Mile Bridge south.
At a recent Key West City Commission meeting, KEYS CEO Lynne Tejeda cited rising natural gas prices as the reason for substantial increases to customers’ electric bills in recent months. The average bill has gone up from $135 a month in January to $210 as of June 1, according to Tejeda.
Natural gas is the primary source of fuel, making up 80% of the power source. Coal makes up of about 18% of KEYS power source and solar is only 2%, according to Tejeda. Tejeda cited the war in Ukraine and the United States sending oil to Europe for fuel price increases. Only in recent weeks have fuel prices started to drop.
In addition to rising energy costs, the school district approved raises for teachers at a rate that will increase the average teacher’s salary by about $3,000, Anders said. The district also increased the starting salary of teachers from $50,000 to $51,800, Anders said.
Property owners with a homestead property exemption will see less of an increase on their property tax bill. For homesteaded properties, the maximum increase in valuation is limited to a 3% increase pursuant to the “Save Our Homes” amendment. A homesteaded homeowner will see a slight decrease in their upcoming property tax bill, according to Anders. Homesteaded properties make up about 33% of total properties in the Keys.
The tentative millage rate for 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1., is 9.81% less than the millage rate levied last year, but property values increased by about 32% this year. The Required Local Effort (RLE), which is mandated by statute, has been decreased due to an increase in property values. The School Board must levy the RLE to receive state funding in the amount of roughly $15 million. The district has been assigned a prior period adjustment to the RLE due to final property values being adjusted down by approximately a half-billion dollars, according to the district.