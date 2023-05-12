The Monroe County School District, at its Tuesday, May 9, meeting, heard a glowing report about the 2022-2023 school year and approved various contracts, including a notice to proceed on the Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium/Rex Weech Field project in Key West. Per its signed contract dated May 27, 2021 with Ajax Building Company, along with amendments approved April 25 by the school board, which heard to copious community input, the sports venue will be vastly improved.

Also at the meeting held at Marathon High School, the district approved its 2023-24 instructional materials budget for $2.140 million, as well as contracts for its Microsoft volume usage for roughly $260,000 and for building permitting and inspection services with M.T. Causley. The school board also addressed policy decisions and updates to its hiring policies, custodial services and a contract with Virco Inc. for classroom furniture for Marathon High. Prior to the meeting, the board had a retreat at which they covered some items on the published agenda.

