Monroe County school, Key West city and housing authority officials will meet Tuesday, June 8, to do a walk-through of one of the last publicly-owned, large pieces of waterfront property in Key West, beginning discussions on how the parcel can be developed.
Originally belonging to the U.S. Navy, the almost 6-acre vacant parcel along Trumbo and Mustin roads between the Key West Steamplant condominiums and the U.S. Coast Guard facility is currently owned by the Monroe County School District. It once housed the school administrative building and the school bus depot. Currently, the city uses a portion of it as a dog park.
School officials had discussed building a larger transportation depot on the site, but those plans fell away. And while the district is badly in need of affordable housing for teachers and staff, officials are unwilling to develop the property themselves, said John Dick, school board chairman.
“It sounds great but you know what? We have enough on our hands with the school district,” Dick said. “I don’t want to see the school district in the housing business.”
As a result, school officials want to meet with the city and the Key West Housing Authority, which operates the adjacent J.Y. Porter Place Apartments, to discuss their respective “visions” for the property. While the school district owns the waterfront acreage, Monroe County School Superintendent Theresa Axford said her goal is to understand how it could figure into the future of Key West.
“We want to be working in tandem with the city as much as possible to create a community resource on this property and to understand the City of Key West’s and the Housing Authority’s future plans for the area as well,” Axford said in an email. “This meeting is to open a dialog; it is not to make a plan. We are not in the planning phase yet. We are exploring possibilities together.”
That is good news to both city and KWHA officials. Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said the city has no desire to purchase the property for its own use but welcomes a chance to weigh in on what eventually is built there.
“How can we have this flow seamlessly into the other neighborhoods? This property is contiguous to Porter Place. It should all mesh together,” she said. “This is an opportunity to work with the school district, so they’re not putting something there that’s not within the vision of Key West.”
“One thing we can be involved with is making sure that waterfront stays open to the public,” said Key West Interim City Manager Patti McLauchlin.
But all three governmental entities are keenly aware of the housing shortage for residents and workers. Peter Batty Sr., KWHA’s Public Information Officer, said the housing authority is currently working on plans to make improvements to the Porter Place rental apartment complex. While there has been discussion of tearing down and rebuilding the 136-unit development built in 1946, something of that magnitude would have to be approved by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which funded the project.
Batty said one option might be a mixed-used development on the school district’s 5.92 acres, including high-end condominiums that would, in turn, provide funding for more affordable, possibly workforce, apartments on the same site.
“The housing authority will be very supportive to help any agency create good-quality affordable housing,” he said.
“They [school district officials] understand as well as anybody the housing shortage,” Mayor Johnston said.
Immediately after Hurricane Irma, which decimated about 3,000 apartments and homes in the Middle and Upper Florida Keys, there was a push to quickly build affordable housing for school workers on a district-owned parcel behind the Sugarloaf School in Upper Sugarloaf Key. But resistance from neighbors eventually whittled the project down to only 20 units and John Dick said the proposed housing project may never be built because cost estimates came in much higher than expected. Those costs would push monthly rental rates above what school officials wanted to offer their staffers, he said.
While school officials do not want to develop the Key West property themselves, Dick said they still want to control what eventually is built there. That could mean a partnership with a developer instead of selling the waterfront parcel outright, he said.
“I would be inclined to find a developer and lease it. We need to have some control over it. To me, it would just be housing,” Dick said.