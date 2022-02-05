The Florida Keys’ biggest annual water quality appropriation is steadily moving through the state Legislature, and a potentially harmful seagrass bill scientists and fishermen opposed appears to be dying.
Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriquez, R-Doral, sponsored SB 198 because she said she thought it would help enhance seagrass restoration, but the bill and its House companion bill, HB 349, are being criticized by seagrass experts, who they say it would do more damage to seagrass than protect it and only benefits developers and people profiting off seagrass restoration work.
Rodriguez told The Key West Citizen on Friday that “both bills have only been heard in their first committees of reference in either chamber. The likelihood of either of these bills making it to the finish line at this point are pretty slim.”
“Based on what we’ve heard from our constituents and various stakeholders, I personally think it’s a good opportunity for us to revisit the issue next session with more input and consensus,” Rodriguez said. “I want to make clear that my legislation was well intended and seagrass is of vital importance. My bill was intended to enhance seagrass and the habitat it creates, and I look forward to working with everyone to creating a better bill for next year.”
Maintaining and protecting seagrass is one of the most important environmental issues in the state and in the Florida Keys. There have been several major seagrass die-offs in Florida Bay off the Upper Keys and the frequency of those die-offs has increased in the past decade.
Rodriquez’s bill, SB 198, authorizes “the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund to grant easements on sovereignty submerged lands for specified mitigation banks under certain conditions; exempting certain docks on recorded easements from certain permit and verification requirements; requiring authorization for certain docks to use submerged lands upon approval of the board; providing that the compliance of certain structures associated with a dock on a parcel of land with certain provisions creates a presumption of compliance with certain environmental impact requirements, etc.”
Florida International University research scientist James Fourqurean, the leading expert on seagrass in the state, talked with Rodriguez before the holidays and told her he supported the goal of protecting and restoring seagrasses in the state, but that this bill would not accomplish those goals, he told The Citizen.
Fourqurean appreciated Rodriguez’s intentions of trying to protect seagrass and would be willing to work with her on future seagrass legislation, he said.
The Florida Keys Guides Association and the Lower Keys Guides Association a joint letter to Rodriguez and the House of sponsor of the bill, Rep. Toby Overdorf (R-St. Lucie), questioning the merits of the bill and outlining the potential damage to seagrass, a major habitat for various backcountry fish.
“This bill would make it easier for developers to get permits for projects that destroy seagrass in Florida,” the letter stated. “It’s being co-sponsored in the House by Rep. Toby Overdorf, an environmental consultant who stands to benefit financially off of such projects. This bill would let developers buy credits sold through privately run mitigation banks — greasing the skids for approval of their projects — yet there would be no guarantee that such credits would result in thriving seagrass elsewhere. Biologists have found it’s very difficult to successfully replant seagrass, which is vulnerable to water quality, a perpetual problem in Florida.”
Florida Keys Guides Association Steve Friedman also said he appreciates Rodriguez’s intentions and would also be willing to work the senator on future legislation.
The Florida House and Senate appropriations subcommittee released their Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget recommendations within the past week, and both preliminary proposals include $20 million for the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, the Keys’ biggest annual appropriation.
The state Legislature enacted the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, a one-of-a-kind legislation that acknowledges the importance of protecting the Florida Keys’ unique and fragile resources, including its coral reef, seagrass beds and mangroves. Monroe County communities have utilized the significant Stewardship Act funding from the state to implement water quality projects to protect these resources.
“We are grateful to House and Senate leadership for their recognition and support of this funding to protect the valuable resources of the Florida Keys,” Monroe County Mayor David Rice said. “We also want to thank our delegation, House Rep. (Jim) Mooney and Sen. Rodriguez, for their continuing hard work.”
Several weeks remain in this year’s legislative session, and Monroe County will continue to monitor and support the delegation until the process is complete, local officials said.