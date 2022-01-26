In a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, the Marathon City Council failed to reach a decision to fill the seat vacated by Trevor Wofsey, who resigned on Jan. 7. The four council members were deadlocked, so an additional call meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31, to hopefully break the stalemate.
Fourteen people applied for the vacancy, although only eight were present at the meeting. Each was allowed two minutes to address Mayor John Bartus and Council members Steve Cook, Luis Gonzalez and Dan Zieg, in alphabetical order. One person who applied late was denied entrance to the selection process.
After all candidates were heard, the council voted to move Jody “Lynny Thompson” Del Gaizo, who ran in the November 2021 election and finished third in the overall voting, as well as Robyn Still, who is a former law enforcement officer and now owns The Tackle Box in Marathon, forward to a final vote.
What followed was a complete stalemate, as the 2-2 tie could not be broken on three separate votes. Zieg and Gonzalez argued that Lynny Thompson, a candidate in the last election who received 648 votes, should be put forward. Zieg argued that the council should “respect the will of the voters.” Cook disagreed, saying the election and this special meeting were separate and distinct.
Mayor Bartus proposed a coin toss or drawing of lots to break the tie, to which neither applicant agreed. The council has until Feb. 4 to name a replacement, as per the city charter.
Wofsey was arrested Monday, Jan. 3, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. He sent the City of Marathon a resignation letter five days later.
“The last few days have been some of the most difficult of my life. And while I have let many of my friends and constituents down, right now my initial priorities will be focused on my family and my health for the foreseeable future,” Wofsey wrote. “With this in mind, and in the best interest of the community I love and serve, I will be stepping down from the Marathon City Council effective immediately.
“I will seek out the help that I need while facing my mistakes and learning from them as I move forward. I am embarrassed that my actions have resulted in unwanted attention brought to my family. Because of this, please know that I am not looking for sympathy or understanding for my inexcusable actions, but I do ask the public to respect my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
The Marathon City Council has 30 days from Wofsey’s resignation to approve a replacement with majority vote. The replacement must be a registered voter in Florida and a resident of Marathon.
Wofsey, a United States Postal Service worker, was elected to the Marathon City Council in November.