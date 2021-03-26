A bill introduced by state Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, is seeking to ban the use of drop boxes as a method of returning a vote-by-mail ballot in Florida elections and to limit the number of elections voters can request a ballot for at one time.
Monroe County Supervisor of Elections R. Joyce Griffin is opposed to the bill, saying that 2020 was the most successful election the county has had in her 37 years with the office.
“I have no idea why they would want to take away the drop boxes,” Griffin said. “If it’s not broken don’t fix it.”
Griffin said she was wary of using drop boxes prior to the 2020 election cycle, but after using them once, she was impressed by their usefulness. She had someone monitoring each box when it was out to ensure security.
“They were a blessing for voters,” Griffin said. “I think it would be horrible for them to do away with the boxes.”
She joked that if the bill passes into law, she may have to have someone stand outside with a basket to collect ballots. For now, she plans to continue using the ballot boxes for as long as they remain legal.
Griffin is also concerned about a section of the bill that would limit the number of elections for which voters can request a ballot. Currently, Florida voters have the option when they request a vote-by-mail ballot to ask for one for the next ensuing election as well. The bill, known as Senate Bill 90, would change this so that a voter may only request a ballot for the next election that is occurring.
Griffin already has 15,000 requests for mail ballots for the next election, the 2022 Florida gubernatorial election, that were made prior to the 2020 presidential election.
“If they say I can’t send them, that would be devastating,” Griffin said, adding that it would create more work for her office and increase the amount of money she would have to spend.
State Sen. Ana M. Rodriguez, R-Doral, whose district includes Monroe County, did not respond to requests for comment on whether or not she supports the bill.
SB 90 is currently in the Rules Committee, having already passed through two other committee votes.
However, not everyone in Monroe County is opposed to the bill. Nick Mulick, chairman of the Monroe County Republican Executive Committee, is in strong support of it.
“I think it addresses a real problem. Anything that we can do to ensure the public that their vote is accounted for, I support,” he said.
Mulick is opposed to the drop boxes because “there’s no security over them. There’s no way to monitor the validity of the vote being cast,” he said. “The goal is to strengthen the validity of the election and curtail fraud. I think that’s what the bill is intended to do.”
On a national and state level, Mulick said there is “great concern” over the likelihood of voter fraud. However, he doesn’t believe it’s a problem in Monroe County, saying that the integrity of voting in the county is high.
He said that there is evidence that in other places in the country that some people abused the vote-by-mail system to engage in election fraud. He said the bill would not make it harder to cast ballots in an election.
Mulick added that he is also opposed to a bill currently in the U.S. House of Representatives known as the “For the People Act of 2021,” which is looking to expand access to voters. One piece of the bill Mulick has a problem with is allowing same-day voter registration. He believes this does not allow election supervisors adequate time to verify the information on voter registration forms. He believes this opens the door to registering illegal aliens.
On the flip side, Debra Walker, state committeewoman for the Florida Keys Democrats, said SB 90 is part of a 10-year pattern of voter disenfranchisement in Florida. She said that after the results debacle of the contentious 2000 presidential election, the Florida Legislature began to change laws to improve voting, becoming one of the best voting states in the country, in her view. But since then, she said, it’s lead in voting has been eroded.
“Anything that further limits access to the vote is not a good thing,” Walker said. “I don’t support any bill that recedes access to the franchise. That is our most fundamental right as citizens.”
She sees the bill as part of a political strategy by Republicans, who have majorities in both chambers of the Legislature, to try to choose voters. But she doesn’t see voting rights as a partisan issue.
“It limits access to everybody, Democrat or Republican,” Walker said. “If you have to reapply to vote by mail and you forget to do it and don’t get a ballot, your rights have been taken from you without due process.”
For that reason, Griffin says the bill doesn’t make sense from a Republican standpoint, since it will make it harder for that party to vote as well. In a county that has more registered Republicans than Democrats, that is represented by a Republican state senator and state representative, and that voted for Donald Trump in 2020, she does not see why Republicans would favor such a bill.
Forty-three state legislatures have introduced bills that would restrict voting access in 2021, according to a report from the Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy institute at New York University Law School. However, according to the same report, even more bills have been introduced that would expand voter access.