A last-minute amendment to a recently filed controversial Everglades bill was enough to appease 37 state senators on Thursday, including Florida Keys Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, and give them comfort to go along with the legislation, which could impact the distribution of water.
For the past several years, fishermen and farmers have been battling over water flow out of Lake Okeechobee and through the Everglades. On Thursday, the state’s agriculture interests were the clear winner with the Senate’s 37-2 vote, as farmers have been pushing for higher water levels to be maintained in the lake. No surprise, the bill was sponsored by farmer and Sen. Ben Albritton, R-DeSoto, and supported by farmer and Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Gulf Coast, who is running for secretary of agriculture.
A large contingent of fishermen and members of Captains for Clean Water sat in the gallery of the Senate on Thursday to express their opposition to the bill. Many did so prior to the meeting, but the senators seemed appeased by the amendment. The opposition to the bill stems from concerns that it will change the priority of projects, giving more leverage to projects and programs that benefit Big Sugar and other agriculture interests.
The amendment was also enough to appease the Everglades Foundation, which had been opposed to the bill, SB 2508. The foundation issued a statement in support of the bill on Thursday evening.
“The amendment to Senate Bill 2508 removes language to which The Everglades Foundation and countless Floridians voiced strong opposition,” Everglades Foundation’s CEO Eric Eikenberg said. “The construction of the EAA Reservoir, south of Lake Okeechobee, remains a priority of the state of Florida. The balanced Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual remains balanced and on track to provide water benefits to all users, including substantial water flowing south to the Everglades and Florida Bay.
“A few issues remain, but having heard the assurances from senators on the Senate floor today, we believe those issues will be addressed and resolved during the budget conference process. We also want to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for his unwavering support for the Everglades and being a strong champion on these issues.”
The amendment was enough to bring the 37 to support the bill. The Senate debated the bill for more than an hour and several senators, including Rodriguez, questioned the bill’s impact on Everglades restoration and the board of the South Florida Water Management District.
Rodriguez asked several questions, including does the bill “handcuff state water managers?” Albritton responded, “only if they don’t follow their own plans and programs. I don’t believe so.”
Albritton spent more than an hour answering his fellow senators’ questions and trying to alleviate their fears of the bill and how it would stymie Everglades restoration projects.
In the end, Rodriguez thanked Albritton for “working with us.”
Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, was the only senator who openly said there were too many unanswered questions and concerns, and he could not support the bills. Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, was the second “no” vote on the bill. He did not ask questions or make a statement during the debate.
After a Senate committee passed the bill last week, Gov. DeSantis voiced his opposition and threatened to veto the bill, saying the bill was being rammed through. Since Thursday’s vote, DeSantis had not publicly commented on the bill.
As of Friday, the state House of Representatives had yet to file a companion bill.
Florida Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, said “That bill changed greatly yesterday, according to the Everglades group” and he understands “it will change again.”
“No House side as of today, it is an appropriations bill,” Mooney said Friday. “I will wait to see what goes on with it. We are only halfway through session. But if it diverts water away from south flow sheet, no, I would not support it.”