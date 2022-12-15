The Florida Senate this week approved legislation to overhaul the state’s property insurance system, but the legislation does little to bring relief or help to Florida Keys property owners and could make the situation in the Keys worse, according to the Keys’ main insurance watchdog group.

Like another state legislative special session on property insurance earlier this year, the bills approved Tuesday, Dec. 13, appear to benefit the insurance companies immediately, not individual property owners. There are no premium relief or rate reduction provisions in the Senate’s insurance bill.

