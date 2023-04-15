A Florida Keys community activist and a South Florida Water Management (SFWMD) District board member have proffered the idea of SFWMD taking over operations and responsibilities of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, citing a series of recent water main line breaks in the Keys.

SFWMD board member Cheryl Meads, a former Islamorada councilwoman, brought up the issue at the Thursday, April 13, SFWMD meeting in Palm Beach County, and called on former Monroe County School Board member and community activist Capt. Ed Davidson to address the board about the issue of water supply in the Florida Keys, as the line breaks temporarily closed schools, government offices and some businesses.

