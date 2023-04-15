A Florida Keys community activist and a South Florida Water Management (SFWMD) District board member have proffered the idea of SFWMD taking over operations and responsibilities of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, citing a series of recent water main line breaks in the Keys.
SFWMD board member Cheryl Meads, a former Islamorada councilwoman, brought up the issue at the Thursday, April 13, SFWMD meeting in Palm Beach County, and called on former Monroe County School Board member and community activist Capt. Ed Davidson to address the board about the issue of water supply in the Florida Keys, as the line breaks temporarily closed schools, government offices and some businesses.
“The Florida Keys is going through a severe water crisis that is going to go on for years,” Meads told her fellow board members. “The pressure in the pipes have been reduced to a point where dishwashers and washing machines won’t run and there is no end in sight.”
“No matter how many things you have done right, people remember the failures, the things that have gone wrong,” Meads said. “That is how we are measured.”
At the meeting, Meads lauded the SFWMD staff and their knowledge and skills, laying the foundation for an argument that the SFWMD has the expertise to handle such a responsibility.
“I will end my public comment with our staff makes it looks so easy,” said Meads, who was appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis. “This is just one county (Monroe) that has problems because of the governing body that runs it.”
Mead reminded the SFWMD board on Thursday that the FKAA’s “consumptive use permit,” which dictates of how much the FKAA can draw from the Biscayne Aquifer, is coming up for evaluation.
Davidson responded to “not give us more water because the pipe leaks like a sieve.”
The FKAA had three major water line breaks in a week in early March and has since reduced the amount of water it draws from its aquifer from between 23 and 26 million gallons per day to 22 million gallons per day and reduced pressure at the FKAA’s master taps, according FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz. The reduction resulted in “pressures lower than those to which you have become accustomed,” Veliz recently wrote in an email to customers.
At the SFWMD meeting, Davidson called the water line breaks a “catastrophic failure” that has the potential of impacting “tourism, the real estate industry and the basic quality of life for Florida Keys communities,” he said. Davidson criticized the FKAA for not maintaining a capital improvement plan to keep up the infrastructure and raising the funds needed to fund the plan.
“They sat around for 40 years,” Davidson told the Keys Citizen following the meeting.
The FKAA needs “new leadership” with “relevant qualifications” and with a “far greater sense of urgency,” Davidson said at the SFWMD board meeting.
Also, Davidson questioned why the Monroe County Commission and the city councils for Keys municipalities have not called for the FKAA to give them presentations on the breaks and to explain the capital schedule and funding, Davidson told The Citizen.
“Everyone has underplayed this,” Davidson said.
Davidson proposed the governor take control of the FKAA and put it in the “hands of people with experience and a proven track record,” he said. Davidson told the SFWMD board that he planned to bring the issue to the attention of the governor’s office.
Veliz watched a recording of the meeting after it was brought to his attention, and questioned why neither Meads nor Davidson brought their concerns to the FKAA directly or addressed the agency at a board meeting since the water line breaks occurred. Veliz now wants to address the SFWMD board on the issue, he said.
Veliz “was not aware or has not received any reports” that the reduction in pressure since the line breaks has caused household appliances not to work. Veliz contended the FKAA reduced the pressure for an undetermined amount of time while repairs to the line in the area of the breaks can be completed, so there would be no further interruptions of service, he said.
This month, the FKAA began the Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project. The projects calls for about 4 miles of the original 30-inch thick transmission main, which is 60 years old, to be replaced with a 36-inch thick cathodically protected pipe. Additionally, the mains at the Tea Table Relief and Whale Harbor bridge crossings will be installed underwater to protect them from high winds and storm surges, according to the FKAA.
Crews are installing the new transmission main near Mile Marker 79.5 at the south end of Islamorada and working north along U.S. 1 to just south of Whale Harbor Channel near Mile Marker 84, according to the FKAA.
The FKAA has the funds to pay for the current project and others this year and is working to raise the funds to pay for future projects, Veliz said. Replacing the Keys’ main water line will cost roughly $6 to $10 million a mile for 130 miles, which is $780 million to $1.3 billion total, according to Veliz.
FKAA board Chair Bob Dean had not seen a recording of the SFWMD meeting on Friday morning when first contacted by the Keys Citizen. The Citizen sent Dean the link to the recording, and he said he watched it. After watching, Dean declined to comment on the issue.
While the FKAA is still working on finding funds for its infrastructure needs and grappling with reducing water pressure, its board gave two more of its top executives, and their spouses, benefits for life. Late last month, the board agreed to give FKAA board comptroller Timothy Esquinaldo and his wife and FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz and his wife health benefits for life.