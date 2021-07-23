Ben Daughtry was born and raised in the Middle Keys and has lived here his entire life, save for attending college. He possesses that unique sense of preservation, along with a handful of committed environmentalists, that’s becoming scarcer yet increasingly more critical to the Keys. However, there’s a resident faction that’s challenging his attempts to build a facility focused on coral restoration.
Daughtry is president of Florida Keys Animal Encounters, LLC, better known as Aquarium Encounters in Marathon. His companies, which include Dynasty Marine Associates Inc., have been selected as strategic partners by Reef Renewal to execute coral restoration at Sombrero Reef, based on a sizeable grant from the United Way of Collier and the Keys. This large, volunteer-predicated project is an important undertaking to save the Keys’ coral reefs and preserve residents’ and visitors’ way of life.
The highly debated land-use permit concerns a multi-use facility that would include a wet lab, office space, coral restoration propagation components, as well as fish-holding space, adjacent to Aquarium Encounters on a 15,200-square footprint, on land Daughtry has owned for many years. He purchased the 9-acre parcel, north of U.S. 1 and alongside the west side of Vaca Cut, for a mere $450,000 in 2005.
“Dynasty will be the ‘boots on the ground’ for the Middle Keys coral restoration project”, said Daughtry. “We have the divers and the vessels the project requires, as well as about 35 enthusiastic people at both Dynasty and at Aquarium Encounters who will work together and be part of a coral restoration solution. To scale the work, we need this facility”, he said.
Dynasty Marine is currently tucked away in very tight quarters on Shark Drive off Aviation Boulevard. Logistically, it makes sense to have the new building adjacent to Aquarium Encounters. “The new facility will be able to withstand 200 mile per hour winds and be able to potentially hold all the genotypes of corals of the three coral nurseries we oversee — one each in Tavernier, Looe Key and at the Florida Fish and Wildlife facility in Marathon. It will make it so much more efficient and safer in the event of a storm”, said Daughtry.
Daughtry recognizes this work will take decades to affect positive change, but also says the process needs to begin now. “Growing up in Marathon, I started to see the reef deterioration in the late 1980s and early ‘90s. I would love for my children to see a living coral reef”, he said. “We have to start now. We can’t look back 10-15 years from now and say we failed. We have to try. That’s why I wanted to be part of this project”.
The proposed footprint adjacent to the Sea Watch towers in Marathon is controversial because of a variety of resident concerns. Claims range from infringement on protected mangroves to building height and wastewater run-off. Others speculate that Sea Watch residents are more concerned with losing property value than with the environmental aspects.
Daughtry reluctantly accepts this will be a long and hard fight. “It seems we take three steps forward and two steps back, the same as the process of getting Aquarium Encounters built,” he admitted this week. At the same time, he doesn’t want this land-use project to become “some kind of scorched-earth” process where his company’s relationship with Sea Watch residents is damaged permanently.
“If they force me to go with a smaller footprint, I’ll just go from two stories to three, while still staying under the county’s 42-foot height limit. If that’s what’s necessary to do the work, that’s what we’ll do”, said Daughtry.
Daughtry has said repeatedly that this land is, in fact, low-quality, low-level hammock, which is coincidentally the same as what Sea Watch was constructed upon. He also said the only mangroves affected will be for ingress and egress and is already impacted from the road Sea Watch uses daily, which is not uncommon in the Keys and complies with code standards.
George Conniff, president of the Sea Watch Homeowner association’s five-member board, who is a part-time resident — he spoke from Maryland — said the conflict started when the Sea Watch community was made aware of a requested road variance for the project. They then learned the proposed facility would be positioned on an 1-plus acres, 180 feet long and 80 feet wide, which he described as “massive,” comparing it to the same size as the new Marathon City Hall. He also said it would reside a mere 15 feet from the Sea Watch property fence.
It should be noted that the sole, narrow road that leads in and out of Sea Watch is on Daughtry’s property. The easement was in place when he first bought the property.
“We have no problem with a 6,000-square foot building”, Conniff said. “But a building that takes up most of the acre, with a massive roof line, and water coming off the roof will become a drainage issue”, he continued. “From an engineering standpoint, we don’t believe they can solve the wastewater challenges.”
Conniff said that Sea Watch’s approximately 20 full-time residents in the 48 units along with five single-family homes have invested $16 million over the past couple of years in extensive spalling work and building a new pool, and they have a lot at stake.
He said they have both a legal as well as a personal rationale for stopping the project. “We have concerns about the impact on the owners’ investment, and to a lesser degree, the building would aesthetically block the view of Building 7 residents,” said Conniff. “If he (Daughtry) does it within code, we can’t stop it, but we don’t believe he can do it.”
Conniff said he feels Daughtry has been intentionally vague in addressing how the space will be used, believing this is merely a way to serve his commercial operation (Dynasty) and is misrepresenting his intent for the property’s use within the variance reports. “We view this as moving another business onto this property”, he said. However, Daughtry has maintained all along and at a planning commission meeting that Dynasty Marine will need to be a part of the overall concept, since that’s what will help pay for some of the work needed to protect the ecosystem.
Conniff admitted some Sea Watch residents may have a personal bias about Dynasty’s fish-collecting work but insists their concerns about the wetlands and the potential impact on residents entering and exiting Sea Watch are at the core.
“It’s going to affect the tranquility of Sea Watch forever,” said Coniff. “It makes no sense building this business in the wrong spot. We will continue to appeal this and ultimately a judge will stop it, because we’re confident he can’t make code”.
Neither side is backing down, as evidenced by a recent Zoom meeting facilitated by Marathon City Manager George Garrett, Daughtry, Conniff and their respective attorneys. Both Conniff and Daughtry said in separate interviews that it’s fairly clear that they are almost at a stalemate.
Coniff added that one Sea Watch couple plans to take this all the way to the Florida Supreme Court, if necessary.
Daughtry tries to remain positive and points to the environmental benefits this facility will support. He compared his current classroom on the Aquarium Encounters property — which is a 12-foot by 15-foot room with about 12 chairs tightly packed within — to the much more expansive space on the drawings of the new facility. “We’ll be able to conduct much more education about reef quality and restoration in the new building. It will support our coral propagation efforts and hopefully lead to additional volunteers, something Reef Renewal is dependent upon”, he explained.
“We have been very accommodating to Sea Watch residents over the years,” said Daughtry. “We have done all our homework, hiring an engineering company to meet all the code requirements. In our opinion, our responsibility is to prove all this to the City of Marathon, not to the residents of Sea Watch.”
The next showdown is likely to occur at the August meeting of the Marathon City Council.