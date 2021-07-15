People can now register to receive critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, road closures, king tide flooding, evacuations, and more that may have significant impacts to residents.
The City of Key West’s new mass notification system, powered by CivicReady, allows residents to sign up on a list to receive critical information only. This service is available to citizens to receive emergency notifications alerts via text message, email, pager or voice mail in extreme cases, based on personal preference.
To enroll, people can go to http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov and click on the CivicReady button on right side of the page. From there, they will find links to the App Store and Google Play as well as a way to sign up right through the page.