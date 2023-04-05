The Marathon City Council conducted its third workshop session of 2023 on March 28, with virtually all attention surrounding a proposal by Solar United Neighbors, a non-profit community co-op organizer, for a potential solar co-op in the Keys.
The organization arranges home and business solar installations for groups seeking the financial and expertise benefits a co-operative can provide.
Laura Tellez, South Florida program coordinator, gave a detailed overview of the advantages of solar, its environmentally clean attributes, costs and associated technology in a 30-minute PowerPoint presentation, followed by a 30-minute question and answer session.
Tellez called her organization a “natural non-profit,” one that enlists residents to join the co-op and thereby receive the non-profit group rate and connections with preferred experts in solar installation. She emphasized her organization is an organizer, not a sales company, and their work is in furtherance of the low-cost energy alternative.
Tellez outlined their strong presence in South Florida, where they have helped 2,300 homeowners and businesses acquire solar arrays since 2015. They have members in all 50 states, helping them realize $107 million in electricity savings projected out over the life of the aggregated systems.
The co-op is a grassroots effort requiring 30 members before an installer is selected. The co-op is only open for membership for a limited time and the even though the turnout for the session was relatively low, the questions asked indicated interest was strong.
Tellez covered the technology, economics, and the solar panel makeup that’s optimal for our region. Most installations are on rooftops, although carports were discussed as an alternative. At least 200 square feet of roof space is required, and a solar array needs to be open to sunlight. She cautioned that if the FKEC or Keys Energy electricity grid goes down, so will the power in the home.
Tellez explained that the solar system requirements are different for every home and based on square footage and consumption. One benefit that seemed to resonate with the audience and prompted several questions revolved around excess electricity. If consumption is less than what’s produced, homeowners can export their excess electricity to FKEC or Keys Energy and receive a credit.
The expense of a 4kw system, which is eligible for a federal tax credit of 30% until 2032, would cost just less than $7,000. The 10-year electricity savings were estimated to offset that cost entirely.
Monroe County Commissioner Jim Scholl was in attendance and raved about the 30% return on investment the City of Key West realized after their solar installation at Key West City Hall. Tellez added that Miami-Dade County has a contract in process to add solar to a portion of their municipal buildings.
Ray Johnson is the president and founder of Florida Solar One, based in Big Pine Key, and the preferred installer for the co-op. He was not a speaker but shared his thoughts about solar energy afterward.
“Solar is basically making electricity from a rock”, said Johnson. That rock is silicon, the second most plentiful mineral on the planet, next to iron. “The general public views solar as an appliance,” he continued. “But it’s a brilliantly simple yet very complex system.”
Johnson said solar is growing faster in Florida than anywhere in the country, even if the Keys have a long way to go from being at that level. Florida Solar One has been in business for 14 years and have installed 14 solar arrays in the Keys this year so far.
Both Tellez and Heaven Campbell, the Florida Director for Solar United, said the national non-profit employs staff in various states and have arranged 7,830 solar installations through the co-op in the last decade. They collect a $600 development fee that the installer funnels back to Solar United. They have collected almost $4.5 million in that time, which they use to sustain the co-op and cover expenses.
“We are a vendor-neutral non-profit”, said Campbell. “Florida Keys 2023 co-op members can pick any installer they want and 100 people have already signed up in the Keys, most of them in Key West. May 31 is the close of our membership process”.
Solar United Neighbors was incorporated in 2008, originally under the name Community Power Network. Their founder and current executive director, Anya Schoolman, got the idea to form the co-op from her son who was working a solar power project in his early teens.
The only other item on the council’s docket in this session was the processing of BPAS refunds, which was resolved quickly.
Attorney Steve Williams advised the council that the Ethics Commission recommended approval of council members waiving their right to those refunds in writing. Four of the five current council members would be potential recipients of permit refunds. Also, Williams suggested stipulations like only refunding homeowners, requiring the public to apply for the refunds and a sunset date after which no refunds will be processed. A final vote will take place at the April council session.