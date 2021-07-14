The special Key West City Commission meeting Monday boiled down to formulating one plan for defense and another for offense.
How could the Southernmost City that voted in November to enact local limits on cruise ship operations defend its right to do just that in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a law to counter the referendum?
And how could Key West go on the offensive, finding a legal road to terminate a 30-year-old agreement that requires both the city and those owning Pier B to agree to terminate the agreement? It’s a one-sided contract because pier owner Mark Walsh wants to continue docking cruise ships there, and it’s the only one of three piers capable of housing those ships that the city doesn’t control.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston agreed that those were the major points made at the nearly two-hour meeting attended by more than 150 citizens with more participating virtually. Twenty-eight signed up for the opportunity to provide their point-of-view in three minutes or less.
“This is a good start,” Johnston told The Key West Citizen after the meeting. “I know it is going to be a process.”
Johnston noted that the first post-pandemic docking of a cruise ship in Key West could occur as early as September, and so finalizing that defensive gameplan is the top priority. Though, city manager Patti McLauchlin said her discussions with cruise lines indicated that date could possibly be moved back.
“They have 40%-capacity ships now and it’s a very difficult time for them,” said Johnston. “They’ve told us they don’t want to come into communities that don’t want them.”
Still, their desire to do business in Key West looms, along with the potential damage done to the water and reefs. Only 5% of the Florida Reef Tract remains as new corals are placed with hopes of regeneration.
Building a legal team to assist city attorney Shawn Smith in countering the governor’s legislation was discussed at length.
“We need to limit our liability,” said Johnston. “A specialist in that type of law can help Sean craft something defensible, and that is critical. If you know of someone with background in this type of law, we’d love to hear from them.”
Johnston said the city “will be working closely” with the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships, Inc., a not-for-profit that has drafted three potential ordinances in accordance with its attorneys. Smith asked to be provided data he could use as “backup” to any ordinance that might be approved and passed at a future City Commission meeting. Johnston would like to schedule a “special planning board meeting” for those purposes, she said.
“Crafting” an ordinance that Smith doesn’t believe will bring financial liability is paramount.
Smith said, “We want to take the safest course of action.” He added that he believed the City Commission does “have the power” to successfully pass an ordinance to oppose DeSantis’ law signed into Florida Statutes that stated: “a local ballot initiative or referendum may not restrict maritime commerce” in the state’s ports. “Vessel type, size, number and capacity” and “environmental health records of a particular vessel or vessel line” were among items listed as basis for “restricting such commerce.”
Smith noted, “I’ll tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear,” adding, “I’ll tell you what ordinances are going to get us sued.” He added that any future lawsuit against the city for a cruise ship ordinance would be like the “Duck Tours (Seafari) on steroids.” That amphibious transport company sued Key West in a dispute and received a $13.5 million judgment in February 2007.
District 1 Commissioner Jimmy Weekley stressed that, in the end, the community vote to control its piers must be recognized.
“Sixty-three percent voted (for it),” said Weekley. “Enough is enough. We have to stand up for the constituency. Whatever it takes, we have to find a way.”
District 2 Commissioner Sam Kaufman said he was interested in seeing “data showing water quality improvement without cruise ships” covering the last year and a half. “We need the scientific data to support,” added Kaufman.
That desire tied directly into comments made by local flyfishing guide and captain Will Benson, a member-at-large of the Safer, Cleaner Ships group that includes president Evan Haskell, vice president Jolly Benson, treasurer Arlo Haskell and secretary David Dunn.
Will noted that the break from having cruise ships travel through the Florida Keys and dock in Key West provided the opportunity for a water quality study that would provide compelling evidence.
“What it did was show us the potential without cruise ships,” Benson said during his three-minute presentation. “I’ve watched (an ocean) bottom that’s bleeding, and when a cruise ship comes through, it bleeds.
“We got pre-empted by the governor, but it’s our community. I want to thank you guys (commissioners) for calling this meeting and listening to us. I encourage you to find leadership to care and protect. The Keys, it’s about water.”
Benson added the need for the City Commission to “shepherd” and “protect” the waters and reefs.
He received perhaps the biggest ovation of the meeting from those in attendance.
Nathaniel Linville, owner and operator of The Angling Company, a fly shop in Key West, also was loudly applauded after saying: “The one statistic that’s important is the vote. We’ve already had our vote, which was then taken away from us. The compromise (with cruise ship companies) was the vote. We didn’t vote to get rid of cruise ships. And if you took the vote today, it would be even higher than the 60%.”
The majority of speakers backed finding a way for the City Commission to pass an ordinance that would restrict cruise ships. However, some also spoke passionately against such an ordinance.
Christopher Ellis, owner of Key Lime Bike Tours, noted that “60%” of his business is done with cruise ship tourists, adding that the current lack of cruise ships (resulting from health mandates) has resulted in 13 employee layoffs for his company.
“To snip it off is ridiculous,” said Ellis. “How much business has been lost by people like me? A lot. I’m shaking because I’m so mad about this.”
The mayor made a point that could solve the whole problem in regard to the long-standing legal agreement that would require Pier B ownership to break the contract, which is actually leased from the state. The city can’t terminate it alone.
“How did you ever get into an agreement like that?” Johnston asked the city attorney. “How do we get out of that contract?”
That remains to be seen, but Smith said the city does have the power to simply not allow cruise ship scheduling at the Mallory Square and Outer Mole piers it owns and leases from the U.S. Navy, respectively.
“But Pier B is a different animal — a private cruise ship port,” noted Smith.
Pier B is located off Front Street just a short walk from the Harry S Truman Little White House Museum, Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, the Key West Museum of Art & History and the Opal Key Resort & Marina, which the Walsh family owns.
It is a T-shaped concrete pier that is entered from land through a wood-covered walkway with a thatched tin roof and metal railings. To the left of the walkway are five palm trees, and to the right seven wooden benches.
The setting is inviting, but for now the blue dock cleats aren’t tied to lines from bow cleats. There’s an orange sign at the entrance with black letters: “Posted. No Trespassing.”
What happens when that sign is removed is what everybody at Monday’s special City Commission meeting wanted to know. The Tuesday, July 20, City Commission meeting isn’t expected to provide enough time for an ordinance to be written and approved, and the Aug. 3 meeting would be the next such opportunity for a defensive plan to be put into action.