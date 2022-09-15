Marina office

After a year in temporary offices, City Marina employees are in their new digs in Marathon. The 1,000-square-foot space has been renovated from top to bottom with one objective in mind — to be hurricane resistant.

“I am never ripping out the drywall again,” Marina Director Sean Cannon said.