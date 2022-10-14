District 1 Key West City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley held a workshop Tuesday, Oct. 11, looking for public comment on improvements aimed at making Lazy Way more pedestrian friendly.
Hosted by Schooner Wharf Bar owner Evalina Worthington, more than 60 people, ranging from Key West residents to tenants and workers along the harbor walk at Key West’s Historic Seaport, attended.
As part of the next steps for the city’s Shared Street Pilot Study, the meeting allowed many stakeholders to express their ideas.
The city identified several streets on the island to make more pedestrian-friendly by implementing shared-street concepts popular in many other resort towns.
The results were based on a survey of 4,000 residents from a wide range of demographics.
The goal of a shared-street concept is to explore decreasing vehicle speeds and access, offering cafe-style seating for businesses, art installations and other improvements, making the areas more attractive to tourists and locals.
The other areas identified were the 500 block of Southard Street, the 500 block of Fleming Street, the 300 block of Petronia Street and the Southernmost Point.
Lazy Way was selected as the test area because of its diminutive size and sleepy nature.
Long-time business owner Alicia Renner, who owns AER Art and Photography, believes Lazy Way is important to preserve the culture and feel of Key West.
“This is really the last bastion of Old Key West,” she said. “If we lose this by shutting it down, we’ll never be able to replace it. We need to preserve the access and focus on making it more friendly and attractive to visitors, and to this point that has been mainly done by the tenants.”
Selections were based on an evaluation of business support, pedestrian crash statistics and ease of installation.
The proposal, however, sparked fears among business owners that Lazy Way might be completely cut off to vehicle traffic, including cabs, delivery vehicles or those dropping off disabled family members for harbor excursions.
The discussion was sometimes heated, with participants stating that they did not want Lazy Way shut down.
Local taxi cab service owner Mike Romanoff was one of the most outspoken.
“Looking back on 50 or 100 years of history here, closing Lazy Way would be fatal to us business owners,” said Romanoff. “The only people benefitting would be hotels increasing their market share in bringing guests down to the waterfront.”
Elisa Levy, a consultant who also is a strategic planner for the City of Key West, facilitated the brainstorming portion of the meeting. She made it clear no one wanted to shut down Lazy Way.
“That is not on the table, and we want your ideas on improving Lazy Way and making it more inviting for our visitors and residents,” said Levy.
She asked stakeholders to keep an open mind and share their ideas for improvements, which she noted on a large Post-it note board.
Thoughts from the group included increased scooter and bicycle parking, possibly “narrowing” the walking lane using bricks or pavers, art installations, improved signage and more public benches.
Capt. Chris Green with Cruisin’ Tikis suggested signs or possibly sign trees to direct clients to the various businesses along the lane.
“We get phone calls from customers all the time that aren’t sure where we are located, and they might only be 200 feet away from us,” said Green. “Small signs that directed people here and there would be a big improvement.”
Rhonda Rinaldi, of the Key West Sailing Adventure, suggested universal signage that multilingual visitors could understand.
“I am an artist, and I think differently,” she said. “I think we need to develop some universal signage encouraging caution, lower speeds and safety, on a multilingual basis.”
On art, several attendees suggested either painting or stenciling Lazy Way, making it more inviting by installing practical and decorative lighting strings along both Lazy Way and the Seaport Harborwalk.
The idea of more benches, however, sparked controversy.
“We already have benches,” said Capt. Rick Sands of the historic schooner, Spirit of Independence. “More benches would be a great idea. They are already taken up by homeless people sleeping on them and if we increase the number of benches, we’ll increase the number of homeless, and our customers will have to squeeze in between them.”
Several speakers countered with the idea of divided benches, which offer enough room to sit down but prevent people from lying down or sleeping on them.
After gathering ideas, Levy asked members of the audience to rank the ideas from most to least popular.
Each person received three stickers of various colors denoting whether they were tenants, employees or residents, distributing them among the list of suggestions.
In the end, the group agreed on the preferred options.
The most popular were improved signage directing people to various businesses, encouraging slow speeds and cautioning drivers that Lazy Way was a heavy pedestrian area. That was followed by support for improved lighting, painted or stenciled streets and increased bike, scooter and handicap access.
Commissioner Weekley outlined the next steps.
“I am very happy with all of these suggestions, and we are going to take these priorities back and begin working on them and hopefully have several other meetings before we implement them,” he said. “But I want to clarify that we are not going to close Lazy Way except one day a year for Evalena’s birthday.”
The crowd responded with laughter, as Worthington, was one of the biggest proponents for keeping open Lazy Way.
“I am very pleased that the city is going to showcase the character of our historic harbor walk by keeping it open and promoting pedestrian access,” she said. “When people come down here, they can enjoy the ambiance, historic schooners and other vessels while enjoying everything the waterfront has to offer. We need and hopefully will have more of that in the future.”
Additional workshop dates have not yet been determined.